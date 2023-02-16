Orangeburg County Council is moving ahead with plans to rezone property near Orangeburg for a new auto sales business despite some opposition.

Council gave unanimous second reading approval last week to the rezoning of .18 acres of State Court property to commercial general for an auto sales business. The rezoning needs one more reading for final approval.

Sherry Hughes, who lives on Quasar Street near the property, said it’s a residential area.

“You have elderly people there who barely can afford what they have now and then you have children there,” Hughes said.

“The road is very narrow. You kind of have to pull to the side and let someone else come down,” she said. “I am very concerned about the auto business being put into a residential area.”

Hughes said the street is ideal for homes.

“The children in that area, they are in the streets. You are talking about more traffic in the area, in and out," Hughes said. “Someone is bound to get hurt. The elderly can barely can afford what they have now. You are talking about putting commercial business there that is increasing their taxes and all,” she said.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said council already reviewed the matter and decided to proceed.

Hughes said the residents were not properly notified of the rezoning. Wright said the residents were notified, noting some actually attended previous meetings and had a chance to express their opposition.

Property owner Kevin Reid said his business is about 150 feet from U.S. Highway 601 and that Hughes lives farther down the street.

“How can my business impact what is going on down State Court?” Reid said. “If anybody comes to my business, they are coming off of U.S. 601 into my business 150 feet. They are not going all the way down State Court.”

Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith, who serves the area, said more minority-owned, Black businesses are needed in Orangeburg.

Council's decision reversed a 5-1 vote in opposition to the rezoning request made by the Orangeburg County Planning Commission.

The property, which is undeveloped and vacant, is currently zoned residential general. It’s located off of Magnolia Street near Koyo. There is a mixture of residential and commercial uses within the vicinity of the proposed site.

Ten people expressed their opposition to the rezoning request, both in-person and in writing.

In other business:

• Council unanimously approved spending $20,000 to help fund the advertising and promotion of an upcoming concert and community fair at South Carolina State University. The recommendation was made to council from the county's Tax and Tourism Committee.

• The public was informed of a county needs assessment meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m. in County Council Chambers at 1437 Amelia Street.

The meeting, which will be led by the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, will be used to gather the public's input on the county’s needs as it relates to housing, public safety, infrastructure, public facilities, economic development, workforce development, neighborhood revitalization and obstacles to economic development.

The county uses the feedback to craft grant requests.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading to an ordinance placing May Renewables LLC into a multicounty industrial park with Dorchester County.

The company plans to invest $70 million in the construction of a solar storage facility. There will not be any full time or permanent jobs as part of the project.

The joint county industrial park is not a physical park but an incentive used to encourage industries to locate, expand or invest in the region.

• Council gave unanimous first reading to changes in its fee-in-lieu and joint county industrial park incentives with Orangeburg County Solar Project LLC.

Council initially approved an incentive agreement with the solar farm in October 2019, but two additional parcels of land should have been included in the project.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to an ordinance amending an economic development fund contribution level for the fees Orangeburg County and partnering counties receive through the joint county industrial park incentive structure.

The joint county industrial park incentive provides the county and a partnering county a percentage of the fee-in-lieu of taxes paid by an industry.

The fund is used for economic development projects and changes to economic development properties the county owns.

• Council gave unanimous first reading to an ordinance entering into a lease agreement with Orangeburg County farmer Roy Hungerpiller III that allows Hungerpiller to farm undeveloped county-owned industrial park land

• Councilwoman Deloris Frazier reminded everyone to celebrate Black History Month this month.

• Orangeburg resident William Green asked if a speed limit sign could be placed on North Road near St. Stephen United Methodist Church, expressing concerns about the number of accidents near the area. Cooper-Smith said she will talk to the S.C. Department of Transportation about the matter.