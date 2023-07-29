Orangeburg County Council agreed Thursday to hire Ohio-based SSOE Group as the architect for the new county courthouse.

SSOE Group will be responsible for the design and management of the project, according to Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.

Council unanimously agreed to hire the firm during a special called virtual meeting. Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith was absent.

Young said the cost will be based on the percentage – estimated to be less than 10 percent – of the overall construction cost.

A total cost will not be known until the courthouse construction cost is finalized, although initial estimates are that the courthouse will cost between $30 million and $50 million.

SSOE was unanimously chosen by a five-member county selection committee out of a list of five overall submissions, Young said.

Submissions were narrowed down to three finalists and SSOE Group was unanimously chosen.

The firm, which has an office in Columbia, has served as the architectural firm for a number of notable buildings, including the Columbia Museum of Art, the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center and the Richland County Main Library.

The firm has also helped design and work on a number of judicial buildings, including renovations to the South Carolina Supreme Court, South Carolina Court of Appeals, Horry County Judicial and Administration Complex, Dorchester County Courthouse, Spartanburg County Courthouse, Florence County Judicial Center and Sumter County Courthouse.

Orangeburg County announced plans to build a new courthouse in February 2022.

The current Amelia Street courthouse was built in 1928 and officials say it’s past its useful life.

It’s also too small, with one large courtroom and several smaller ones. Orangeburg County’s courthouse needs at least six large courtrooms, officials say.

In an effort to make the new courthouse a reality, the county has purchased several properties on Russell Street, totaling about 5.5 acres. It’s paid a little over $2 million for it.

In April of this year, the county approved borrowing $7.3 million for the first phase of construction. The money will go toward the demolition of existing structures, architecture, engineering and surveying costs, as well as additional capital projects. Part of the architectural fee is within this cost, Young said.

Demolition work could begin in a couple of months.

In other business:

• Council unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing National Health Center Week from Aug. 6-12.

The theme for the week is: The roadmap to a stronger America.

The week is sponsored by the National Association of Community Health Centers to celebrate and increase awareness of community health centers and their services.

• Council went into closed session to receive an economic development update related a project currently identified by the code name Project Trilogy.

A company's identify remains anonymous until third and final reading is given.