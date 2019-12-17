Orangeburg County Council approved broadband rate changes during Monday’s meeting.
Residential and small business customers will now have access to three faster tiers of downstream and upstream speeds.
Residential rates are:
• $39.95 for 3M/768k
• $49.95 for 6M/1M
• $64.95 for 25M/5M
• $89.95 for 50M/5M
• $139.95 for 100M/100M
• $169.95 for 500M/500M
• $199.95 for 1G/1G
Small business rates are:
• $89.95 for 6M/1M
• $104.95 for 25M/5M
• $124.95 for 30M/5M
• $159.95 for 50M/5M
• $239.95 for 100M/5M
• $289.95 for 100M/100M
• $329.95 for 500M/500M
• $399.95 for 1G/1G
You have free articles remaining.
“We were one of the few counties that saw the revolution coming, as well as county council, with our revolution in broadband. We started the process of being in the broadband business almost 10 years ago, and now we’re seeing how broadband is so important to everyday lives,” County Administrator Harold Young said.
“This is just the first of many steps as a part of this new rate structure and grant to move this forward,” Young stated.
The county recently announced more than 1,000 residents will receive broadband access due to a federal grant.
“We’re doing our best to get as much of that broadband, in conjunction with a project that we’re working on with Congressman (Jim) Clyburn. Orangeburg County Council is working hard to get broadband to as many rural areas of this county as we can,” Young stated.
Council gave the rate changes final approval during Monday's meeting.
In other business, council:
• Approved third reading of amendments to the Orangeburg County Code of Ordinances to provide for the adoption of technical codes, building codes, permit rates, demolition rates, house/building moving rates and temporary signs.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance for economic development incentives for Tree Brand Packaging Inc., which will make a minimum capital investment of $790,000 in machinery and equipment.
Council also approved placing the project in the joint Orangeburg County-Dorchester County industrial park and providing a 20-year special source revenue agreement.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between Orangeburg County, UFP Cameron, LLC; UFP Real Estate, LLC and UFP NAC, LLC. The company is located in the Matthews Industrial Park, but will locate the majority of its operation to Rowesville.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing an agreement to buy and sell real estate between the Orangeburg County City Industrial Park Commission and Palmetto Sitework Services, LLC. The company will be purchasing 5.5 acres for the construction of a building.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance to include property owned by Project Profile in the joint county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties. The project includes the construction of a new hotel.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee agreement between Orangeburg County and Black Water Tea, LLC. The project will be a solar farm. The company will make a minimum capital investment of $85 million and is seeking a 30-year special source revenue credit.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the delivery of a special source revenue credit agreement with The Oaks of Orangeburg, LLC; Oaks Nursing Home Real Estate LLC; Hawthorne Land Holdings, LLC; Oaks on the Edisto, LLC; and Aldersgate Real Estate, LLC.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance to include property owned by The Oaks of Orangeburg, LLC; Oaks Nursing Home Real Estate LLC; Hawthorne Land Holdings, LLC; Oaks on the Edisto, LLC; and Aldersgate Real Estate, LLC, in a joint county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.
• Approved second reading by title only of an ordinance for the issuance of a bond not to exceed $3 million for the West Edisto Sewer System Improvement.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Project Hunter. The company plans a minimum capital investment of $30 million and the creation of at least 82 new full-time jobs. The company is seeking a 30-year fee agreement and a 15-year special source revenue credit. The project will be located in a multi-county industrial park with Dorchester County.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance carrying out a lease-purchase financing agreement for eight dump trucks. Council also approved a resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of the master equipment lease-purchase agreement.
• Approved a motion to enter a $230,700 contract with Hoyt’s Heating and Air Conditioning for the YMCA pool dehumidification and HVAC replacement project.
• Approved a motion to enter a $260,295 contract with Phillips Industrial Services for the YMCA pool and sauna painting project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.