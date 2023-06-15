Orangeburg County Council has delayed action on a rezoning request that would allow the development of 250 acres at 2798 Riverbank Drive.

After hearing from several community residents opposed to the project last week, Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. asked if council wanted to “carry forward” the vote to get more information.

Councilman Johnny Ravenell said, “Chairman, I'm going to ask that council look at this harder and carry it forward.”

Ravenell's motion was seconded by Councilwoman Deloris Frazier.

Voting in favor were Wright and council members Joseph Garvin, Kenneth McCaster and Latisha Walker. Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith was absent from the meeting, but Wright later read a letter from her stating her opposition to the rezoning request.

Second reading of the rezoning request is now planned for the next regularly scheduled council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, at County Council Chambers.

Gregory Yakubov, Stanislav Finelt and Ben Shakarov of Three Pillar Management LLC want the land rezoned from farmland to residential/general for the development of Riverbank Estates.

Yakubov and David Stewart, the company's real estate broker, were present during a regularly scheduled council meeting earlier this month.

Ethics complaint

Sally Zaleski of Dove Point Drive spoke against the rezoning and informed council that she filed a complaint against Frazier with the State Ethics Commission.

Zaleski claimed that Frazier violated state ethics law by voting on the rezoning even though she has received campaign contributions from attorney Skyler Hutto, who is a lawyer for the developers.

“That is a direct violation to the State Ethics Commission,” Zaleski claims.

“There are also two members of this council who have not filed statements of economic interests with the State Ethics Commission. ... but I'm not going to mention names on that,” she said.

Frazier said she called the State Ethics Commission following the meeting.

“They said that if I was in violation, they'd be sending me a letter, and they'd be coming out to investigate. So I'm waiting. ... I called Skyler, and he said, ‘Ms. Frazier, don't worry about it. I don't know what they're talking about.’ So that makes two of us," the councilwoman said.

Frazier was expecting to vote on second reading of the rezoning request on Monday. She favors the project.

“I would have made the motion that we go ahead and accept the Three Pillar (Management) project for Riverbank because I'm in favor of it. I want to see growth in Orangeburg. People need a decent place to live,” she said.

Yakubov said in an email following the meeting that the company complied with all the steps required by the county’s zoning ordinance.

“Furthermore, we have provided county council with additional information as requested. We encourage anyone who has questions to simply contact us so that we can eliminate their fears,” he said.

As far as the Ethics Commission complaint, Yakubov said he was “a bit disappointed that a landowner in the community would infer that council decisions can be swayed by a campaign contribution, especially as we never made one.”

“It has been my experience with the council members I have come to know that they make their decisions based on what is best for the community. We believe that county council has the best interest for all residents of this community. We look forward to the completion of the rezoning stages so we can continue working to make Orangeburg a community for everyone,” he said.

Zaleski told council that members should listen to the voices of the people.

“Remember who you work for. You work for us, the people. You work for us. We decide who is voted in at the ballot box. The people have spoken. Please do not disregard our voices because we will continue to be heard,” she said.

Residents speak

Merle Buck of Riverbank Drive was joined by her husband, who presented images of the wrecks that occurred near their home.

“There are 4,400 vehicles that travel daily on Riverbank Drive from Lake Edisto Road to Hillsboro Road, and 3,100 vehicles travel daily from Hillsboro Road to Pinehill Road. If this proposed housing development takes place, traffic on Riverbank will increase by no less than 1,350 vehicles daily. ... If the road has to be widened to accommodate traffic, our property would lose half of our frontage,” Buck said.

“We feel like you are not listening to us and our grievances,” she said.

Frank Capretti of Dove Point Drive said, “Growth can be good or bad. Most communities that aren't dying experience growth. Proper growth is almost always good. ... What is not developed is equally as important as what is developed in a given region or area. When you overdevelop, you take away from the entire area.”

“Riverbank is one of the nicest areas in Orangeburg when you talk about residential areas. ... Don't ruin the nicer parts. There's plenty of land around Orangeburg,” he said.

Leonard Blanchard of Tolly Ganley Circle said, “It doesn't make sense to me either, what has been proposed and how financially it would work. ... The market's not there. OK? That's the biggest problem.”

Shannon Mixon of Dove Point Drive said, “We just ask that you listen. No one here wants to do anything to hurt Orangeburg County. I can promise you that, but we're concerned. We're bringing these concerns to you.”

David Thornburg of Dove Point Drive said his concerns include traffic, the removal of trees and the displacement of wildlife.

“I see what happens when a rural area that is sectioned for forestry agriculture starts to turn into residential, what it loses for the people that already live there. ... The area already has a water problem,” he said.

Elizabeth Mosely-Hawkins of Dove Point Drive said residents don't fear change, but just want more information and a more concrete project plan.

“As county council, it would seem that a request for a plan would be a means to protect Orangeburg County and to gain full understanding of who we invite into our community to join us in developing Orangeburg,” Mosely-Hawkins said.

She said the developer, “just developed concepts in theory and design.”

Councilwoman Walker said she, too, would like more detailed information.

“As it stands, we have not been provided any information that substantiates the success of previous projects, or any other project for that matter. If you recall the phrase that was used several times during their last presentation was, ‘We’re thinking of doing.’ I was trained to look at black and white and to gather the facts,” Walker said.

“I know that this is not my district, but the oath that I took did not restrict my services to the citizens of District 7. We're supposed to serve the citizens of Orangeburg County. I want growth in Orangeburg, but we have to have standards and not be so thirsty that we jump at anything that is presented to us,” she said.

Walker said the Riverbank property should be rezoned as a planned development, which would include use limitations.

“My question is: Since when did Orangeburg resort to accepting Google images as a reference of work for multi-million projects? With all that's been presented, would we allow this company to build a new courthouse? No. They've never built one before, but it seems their prior references and experience are no longer a factor,” Walker said.

Yakubov has said Colonial Holding Group LLC is among the “few different companies” that he and his partners own besides Three Pillar Management LLC.

Colonial Holdings LLC bought the Crepe Myrtle Village manufactured housing development at the corner of Sprinkle Avenue and Magnolia Street in Orangeburg and is poised to offer what Yakubov has said will be a completely revitalized living experience.

While the land development work has been completed, the manufactured homes have not yet been moved in.

Walker said, “If we were to take a ride to the corner of Magnolia and Sprinkle, that magnificent project consists of a vacant lot.”

Yakubov said, “Development is a very difficult business that consists of a few things.

“First of all, it's not a vacant lot. We worked with the city council, we worked with the residents and we worked with a general contractor. As a matter of fact, we just finished the infrastructure. So that particular piece is actually getting marketed. The signs were put up literally (June 5). So we are putting people in.”