Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office: Woman died of accidental drowning
Orangeburg County Coroner's Office: Woman died of accidental drowning

The death of Tina Marie Williamson, a 55-year-old Santee woman, has been ruled an accidental drowning, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Tuesday.

Williamson went missing on Nov. 17. Her roommate last saw her smoking a cigarette on a porch at the Mountaineer Motel and Campground on Five Chop Road.

Bridge inspectors discovered her body in a creek on Dec. 6, about two miles from where she was last seen.

On Dec. 12, Fogle said that Williamson’s autopsy had been completed, but the manner and cause of death were pending toxicology and further studies.

Williamson’s family members said she loved to laugh and had a contagious smile.

She was one of six children, the mother of three children and the grandmother of four grandchildren.

Her family described her as a kind, loving soul.

