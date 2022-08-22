 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office: Reevesville man died in crash

Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A Reevesville resident has been identified as the person who died in Sunday’s crash on S.C. Highway 45 near the town of Eutawville.

Harley Bozard, 24, of Harley Road, died of injuries sustained in the accident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The accident occurred at 11:42 a.m. on S.C. Highway 45 near Belfast Avenue, three miles south of Eutawville, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, struck a tree, overturned and then struck another tree, Tidwell said.

Bozard was the front right passenger in the truck.

The driver was taken to Trident Medical Center while the rear passenger was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate

