Orangeburg County coroner IDs I-26 crash victims

Five residents of West Virginia died in Thursday afternoon’s multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 26, according to information released Friday by Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

The victims were: Justin Cooper, 39, of 591 Little Beaver Road, Calvin; Michael Russell, 67, 14058 Webster Road, Calvin; and Andrew Morris, 37; Jasmine Morris, 25; and Gracie Taylor, 7, each of 1358 Hickory Flats Road, Erbacon.

Each person died of massive blunt force trauma sustained in the collision, Marshall said.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the accident involved a vehicle and two tractor-trailers. It occurred on I-26 westbound at the 146 mile marker.

Seven people were inside an eastbound 2001 Chevrolet SUV when it crossed over the median, according to Tidwell.

The SUV struck the median cable, crossed over the cable and struck two westbound tractor-trailers: a 2020 Freightliner and a 2007 Volvo.

The SUV came to a rest when it overturned, Tidwell said.

Five of the occupants of the SUV died at the scene and medics transported two to the hospital. Their conditions aren’t known