Orangeburg County Coroner IDs crash victims
0 comments
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Coroner IDs crash victims

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway Patrol illustration (copy)

SCHP

 T&D FILES

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall has released the names of the three people who died in vehicle crashes on Monday.

They are:

• Nicholas Abraham, 37, 117 Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg

• Jimmy Whitmore, 73, 139 Jefferson St, Orangeburg

• Darius Brown, 21, 113 Golden Leaf Lane, Orangeburg

Their deaths have all been ruled accidental. They died of blunt force trauma.

There were two separate deadly crashes on North Road in Orangeburg County on Monday. It was unclear Wednesday evening who was involved in each particular crash.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
1
11
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News