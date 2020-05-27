Orangeburg County Coroner IDs crash victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall has released the names of the three people who died in vehicle crashes on Monday.

They are:

• Nicholas Abraham, 37, 117 Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg

• Jimmy Whitmore, 73, 139 Jefferson St, Orangeburg

• Darius Brown, 21, 113 Golden Leaf Lane, Orangeburg

Their deaths have all been ruled accidental. They died of blunt force trauma.

There were two separate deadly crashes on North Road in Orangeburg County on Monday. It was unclear Wednesday evening who was involved in each particular crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 11 Angry 0