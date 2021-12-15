Orangeburg County coroner faces $17K in ethics fines

A chronic failure to file her required financial disclosures will cost Orangeburg County’s elected coroner $17,000, the state’s ethics watchdog has decided.

And that’s even after the State Ethics Commission reduced Samuetta Marshall’s original fine by $5,000 following her appeal for leniency last month.

The commission’s Dec. 3 ruling adds to a mound of ethics fines the Holly Hill Democrat has faced over her nearly 30 years as the official in charge of investigating suspicious deaths in Orangeburg County.

Marshall has a long history of failing to file reports detailing her campaign fundraising and spending, as well as ethics forms disclosing her sources of income. Such forms are bedrock to government accountability, revealing potential conflicts of interest and unmasking who is funding politicians’ campaigns.

The 61-year-old also ignored the Ethics Commission’s repeated efforts to reach her about those forms and the late-filing fees she was accumulating, ethics investigators have testified. She didn’t even attend her July ethics hearing to defend herself.

Marshall’s attorney, Orangeburg lawyer Thomas Sims, said his client understands she made a mistake and plans to pay her fine in monthly installments. Marshall herself did not respond to requests for comment Dec. 15.

The Post and Courier first highlighted Marshall’s case in August as part of an Uncovered investigation into South Carolina politicians who refuse to pay their ethics fines yet face few consequences. The newspaper and 17 community news outlets have partnered on Uncovered to expose government misconduct and the Palmetto State’s broken system of ethical oversight.

In all, some 50 sitting public officials are listed on the Ethics Commission’s “debtors list” — a 28-page chart of politicians, lobbyists and businesses who have ignored their ethics fines.

Marshall will join the list if she doesn’t pay her new fine by May 2022.

The Ethics Commission fined her $22,600 this summer for failing to file a 2016 campaign report; failing to disclose a 2016 campaign contribution; and neglecting to file her financial disclosures in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Marshall appealed that fine at a hearing last month. Sims offered no defense for his client. He acknowledged Marshall had failed to file her required campaign reports and ethics forms for years but asked nonetheless for a lower fine and an opportunity to pay the money in monthly installments.

Marshall told ethics commissioners she wasn’t sure she could afford her fines. The Ethics Commission’s top lawyer, Courtney Laster, pushed back. She noted Marshall makes more than $51,000 a year as coroner and also runs a funeral home business in Holly Hill.

Still, the commission ultimately knocked more than $5,000 off Marshall’s penalty. She must pay the $17,000 in five monthly installments of $3,400 starting in January. If she misses any of the payments, her fine reverts back to the original amount: $22,600.

“She’s going to make every effort to make those payments and make them on time,” Sims said.

Still, it isn’t Marshall’s first ethics fine, and she has a mixed history of paying previous penalties.

The Ethics Commission has already collected more than $28,000 in fines and fees from Marshall, most related to her failure to file campaign and ethics paperwork on time. But the agency had to garnish more than $10,000 of that amount from Marshall’s wages after she didn’t pay up.

Still, Orangeburg County voters have repeatedly reelected her, most recently in 2020.

At her appeal hearing last month, Marshall said she doesn’t plan to seek reelection when her term expires in 2024.

Her first fine payment is due Jan. 15.

Dionne Gleaton of The Times and Democrat, Colin Demarest of The Aiken Standard, Greg Wilson of The Anderson Observer, Travis Jenkins of The (Chester) News and Reporter, Larry Hilliard of The Gaffney Ledger, Damian Dominguez of The (Greenwood) Index-Journal, Richard Caines of The (Kingstree) News, Andrew Wigger of The Newberry Observer, Kayla Green of The Sumter Item and Barbara Ball of The Voice of Blythewood and Fairfield contributed to this story. Intern Mary Steurer also contributed research.

