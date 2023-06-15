Orangeburg County taxpayers could see a tax increase to help cover a 5 percent, across-the-board pay increase for county employees.

“We are trying to be as lean as we can,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said at a recent meeting.

“I hope the employees understand the appreciation we have of them. Sometimes we wish we could give more, but I am hoping at least 5 percent will make a little difference in the pay. We appreciate all you do,” he said.

“We always wish we can stay flat, but that is not easy.”

If the budget receives final approval, the proposed maximum 4 mill increase will mean a $16 a year property tax increase on a $100,000 owner-occupied home.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the proposed 4 mill increase is the maximum increase proposed. The tax increase could be lower.

“The millage is not set until October,” Young said. “There are other revenues that could come in between now and then that would make it so that we wouldn’t have to do four mills, but the anticipation right now is to cover the budget, to balance it, would take four mills.”

He said the issue isn’t isolated to Orangeburg County.

“If we fall too far behind salary-wise, we would not be able to retain and attract good talent,” he said.

Young said the four-mill increase will bring about $1.3 million into the county.

While the four mills will cover the employee raises, the county’s $8 million fund balance will cover an $188,000 increase in funding for outside agencies and other county department increases totaling $1.6 million.

Young said the county has a healthy fund balance and the county will be able to meet the legal requirement that it have a fund balance capable of paying at least four months of operating expenses.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Young said the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s proposed budget will be about $9.2 million, which is less than the $9.8 million the department requested.

In addition to the $9.2 million, the county is also adding the following to the sheriff’s office’s budget:

$195,000 for retention bonuses

$95,000 for vests

$75,000 for weapons

$27,000 for software additions

Young said the sheriff’s department has also requested that the county budget for 10 additional deputies as well as a 10 percent pay increase for clerical and administrative staff.

Young said the additional 10 officers would cost the county $1.3 million, or an additional 4 mills on top of the 4 mills already proposed.

Young said the sheriff’s office currently has almost 30 vacancies.

“We feel like the 10 positions should be contingent upon the 30 being filled so we don’t have to put an undue burden of additional taxation on the taxpayers,” Young said. “If we budget for the 10 and they don’t hire 40 officers then we are actually having to provide revenue for line items that are not used.”

The sheriff’s office budget request stated that most administrative or clerical employees made $27,000 or less, but Young said that was incorrect.

“It was one position at $27,000. The rest of them were above that,” Young said. “I am not saying that they don’t deserve more, but it was not as what the letter stated.”

Council agreed to provide the sheriff’s office’s administrative staff a 5 percent raise like other county employees.

The county has increased the sheriff’s budget each year since 2020. Young said the county has also spent about $5.4 million on the sheriff’s office outside of the budget in the last two years.

Through bonds, he said the county has spent about $379,940 for the shooting range, $1,785,000 for vehicles, $2,150,450 in building renovations and $1,071,563 for body cameras and stun guns.

Council will give second reading to the budget June 19 and third reading and a public hearing of the budget will be held during a special called meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.

The county’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.