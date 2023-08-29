Orangeburg County Council is considering a new pet licensing, spaying and neutering requirement and animal tethering laws in an effort to improve animal welfare and reduce overpopulation.

“We have learned that a lot of things that we were doing and are doing are old,” Orangeburg County Code Enforcement Director Mernard Clarkson said.

“We are trying to bring forward, number one, reasonable changes to the ordinances over time that are cost-effective and efficient to the citizens of Orangeburg County,” he said.

Clarkson addressed the issue last week with Orangeburg County Council's Parks, Recreation and Agriculture Committee.

The proposed animal control ordinance, which was discussed and reviewed by the county's attorney, aims to put more teeth into the county's animal control ordinance to enable better enforcement of the law.

The proposed ordinance would create a licensing and registration fee for pet owners.

The license requirement would help law enforcement identify the owner in the event of abuse or abandonment.

Without a licensing fee, the county is responsible for housing and caring for abandoned animals.

“It is not fair to those citizens that are doing their job,” Clarkson said. “We want to put some teeth in this ordinance for those folks who have pets. Our goal is not to go out and penalize and fine and lock everybody up. Our role is to educate you how to properly care for that pet.”

The proposed licensing and registration fees for pets that are spayed and neutered would be $1 for a year’s license and $5 for a three-year license, with those with a disability having the fees waived. A pet that is not neutered or spayed would have a license fee of $50 a year.

Rescued or adopted pets with proof of ownership from a certified nonprofit rescue group would have their registration fee waived, as well as service animals with verified documentation, according to the proposed ordinance.

The licensing fee would be for any dog or cat over six months old.

Clarkson said the goal is to make sure all pet owners have registered and licensed their pets. An approximate fine of $200 would be in place for people without a license on a pet that is not spayed or neutered.

Clarkson said the fine would help offset costs the county incurs for paying for those cats and dogs who reproduce because they’re not spayed or neutered.

"We are not going around knocking on folks’ doors looking for their pets," Clarkson said. "We don't have the people to do it."

He said if the law is put in effect, owners will have six months or a year to be in compliance.

Clarkson said the implementation of the ordinance will not happen overnight but said "if we don't do it today when will we do it?"

“Are we going to go another ten years, shelter overflowing, dogs and cats running around everywhere?” he said. “We have to stop somewhere.”

Clarkson said the county's animal control shelter is so full that it sends a large number of dogs and cats to Canada rescue operations because of the demand for animals there.

“We are trying to get them out as fast as we can,” Clarkson said. “If I get 20 out today, 25 come in tomorrow. There is not enough room.”

The county has sent over 30 dogs to Canada. The rescue operations pay for the transport costs and health care costs.

Clarkson said the county is also looking to initiate a foster program to help move the animals out of the county’s shelter until they can be rescued. The program helps free up the shelter space so the county can help house animals involved in abuse and court cases.

For the Love of A Paw Board member Jane Singh praised the licensing fees, but recommended the licensing requirement also include a microchip component because people can leave tags off an animal or lose collars that have a tag. She said For the Love of a Paw microchips for about $10.

“The licensing part of this would make a big difference over time,” Singh said. “It would take a while to educate everybody and show them the advantage of it.”

Another change is to the county's tethering law.

The ordinance says tethering includes fastening, chaining, tying, securing or restraining a pet or domesticated animal to any dog house, tree, fence, or any other stationary object or structure in a safe prudent way.

“That means you can't take a 100-pound chain and put it on a 5-pound dog,” Clarkson said. “At the end of the day, by not having some type of governance on that, we are going to end up doing an abuse case on that dog because a 5-pound dog can't survive on a 100-pound chain.”

The new proposed tethering ordinance would make it unlawful to tether a dog while outdoors except when a number of conditions are met.

Some of these include:

• The dog must be over six months old

• The tether system must be connected to a single stake or swivel top. The system must be at least 12 feet in length and allow the dog to have as close to 360 degrees circular movement as practicable.

• Tethering to a running line, pulley or trolley system which is elevated no higher than seven feet off the ground in a manner that allows the tether to move freely along the length of the running line, pulley or trolley is allowed.

• Only one dog may be attached per running line to prevent injuries, entanglement or strangulation.

• The dog cannot be tethered where any object may interfere or impede free movement of the tether or tethered in close proximity to another tethered animal that would allow entanglement.

• The dog cannot be tethered to a location that does not provide shade and or which is continuously wet or muddy, creating an unhealthy environment.

• The dog must have access to adequate shelter, water and food. Adequate shelter is described as a structure that has three sides and a roof that protects the animal from extreme heat and cold and other weather elements.

• The dog cannot be tethered outside during extreme weather, including temperatures above 95 degrees or below 30 degrees, snow, sleet, hail, severe thunderstorms, freezing rain, tropical storms and hurricanes without adequate shelter.

• The tethered animal must be not less than ten feet from the edge of any public road or sidewalk

• No extra items may add unnecessary weight to the tether. A lock may be used for security purposes only.

• The tethering rules do not apply to animals tethered as part of hunting, animals involved in public events or gatherings or animals at campgrounds in the county.

Singh said she is strongly in favor of the proposed tether law.

“Too many times, dogs are chained up, tied up and just left so vulnerable,” Singh said. “A dog that is chained can't really protect itself.”

“There have been cases where dogs have strangled themselves,” Singh continued, noting two recent cases.

“Both of those were just bones by the time they got out there. It was still hooked onto the lead, but just bones,” she said.

Singh said the ordinance would also provide proper shelter.

“Some of the stuff I see just isn't shelter,” Singh said.

“It is not good for the dog. Some don't have anything except maybe a board propped up or something.”

Clarkson said the proposed changes have been reviewed and accepted by the county's attorney. He said the ordinance was created by looking at other neighboring county ordinances.