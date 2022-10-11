Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative seeking nominations

The Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative is seeking nominations of youth and adults as it continues to highlight traits ranging from courage to caring with its Citizen of the Month feature.

“We want to emphasize that there will be two recognitions each month. One will totally focus on our youth, and then the other one will be any other citizen that is nominated in the community. They could be nominated from their employers, a neighbor, a friend, anyone that you see that exemplifies and displays the excellent character trait for that month," OCCOC Executive Director Candace Berry-Vaughn said.

Individuals can nominate a Citizen of the Month via the OCCOC website at www.orangeburgcharacter.org.

This month's character trait is respect. Nominations for Citizen of the Month close on Oct. 12.

Nominations for November and December will be accepted until Nov. 12 and Dec. 12, respectively. Courage and caring are the respective character traits for November and December.

Berry-Vaughn said youth nominations “can be college students or those from high school, middle school and elementary that exemplify the character trait of the month.”

She said individuals can make Citizen of the Month nominations online, or download a nomination form from the website and mail it in to the OCCOC's post office box.

"Creating a welcoming, safe and supportive community – making Orangeburg County a great place to live, work and play – happens when we value, celebrate and respect each other," Berry-Vaughn said.

She continued, "The foundation of a great community is respect. Respect is an action. Let's continue to work to ensure Orangeburg County is a community where the attitude behind our actions reflects respect.

“How we do anything is how we do everything."

The list of character traits for each month through July 2023 is listed on the OCCOC website.

“We also have the Willie Jeffries Character Award, and that is awarded to an outstanding football athlete from Orangeburg County. It's the person who demonstrates outstanding performance and character on and off the field,” she said, noting that the nomination form is also found on the OCCOC website.

She continued, “Those nominations are being accepted until this Nov. 2. We have sent it to the schools and athletic directors. Anyone in the community can nominate a high school athlete, but right now it's actually a football athlete that's the criteria. All of that is on the website.

“You'll see applications are now being accepted. It gives you all of the criteria, and a winner will be recognized and awarded at the last meeting of the Touchdown Club in November.”

Berry-Vaughn is enthusiastic about starting up the Citizen of the Month initiative again.

“We believe in shared values and principles and holding each other accountable,” she said.