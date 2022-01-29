Orangeburg County: Cleanup was a success; volunteers thanked, encouraged

Orangeburg County is calling its 2021 fall cleanup a success, and continues to invite the public to help clean up litter.

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement collaborated with the community and community partners to clean up the county.

The county reports 101 volunteers participated, with 11,148 pounds of trash collected.

During the 2021 spring cleanup, the county had 406 volunteers who helped collect 45,558 pounds of trash.

The countywide litter cleanup is scheduled every year during the months of April and October.

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement supplies gloves, grabbers, vests and bags.

Because of the pandemic, the county delivered supplies anywhere within the county, or supplies could have been picked up at the office located at 1550 Henley St., Room 106.

After volunteers completed their tasks, the county collected the bags of trash.

If a citizen cannot do a cleanup during one of the scheduled cleanups, the county will provide the needed supplies whenever they are needed to clean up a road or a street in the county.

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful started a countywide campaign in 2018, with 45 different groups signing up.

During this cleanup, volunteers gathered 523 bags of trash, equivalent to 23,670 pounds, from the roads of Orangeburg County.

In 2019, the county decided to do both a spring and a fall cleanup event. This allowed citizens to have more than one opportunity to participate.

During the spring cleanup, the county had 471 volunteers who picked up 967 bags of trash totaling 9,680 pounds.

The fall cleanup volunteers gathered 377 bags - a total of 5,655 pounds of trash.

The county did not do countywide cleanups in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement thanks those who participated in past Clean Where You Work/Live Challenges and looks forward to working with more volunteers in future countywide cleanup events.

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement also thanks all of the community partners who continue to support Orangeburg County in its efforts to keep the county clean: Orangeburg County Council, the Orangeburg County administrator, Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, Palmetto Pride, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (Up2U), and Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District.

For additional information on how to help keep Orangeburg County clean, please contact Code Enforcement at 803-533-6162 or litter@orangeburgcounty.org.

