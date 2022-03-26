Orangeburg County cleanup planned

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement is teaming up with state and local agencies to kick off the 2022 Clean Where You Live/Work Challenge and South Carolina’s Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign.

This challenge encourages volunteers to pick a time in April to clean the roadsides near where they live and work.

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, with the help of Palmetto Pride, will supply bags, gloves, vests and grabbers for the citizens to do their spring cleanup.

After the cleanup is completed, Orangeburg County Code Enforcement will come and collect the filled bags for proper disposal.

The Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign is partnered with both the S.C. Litter Control Association and PalmettoPride and is designed to encourage all law enforcement agencies to target littering, uncovered loads and illegal dumping.

The campaign also educates and reinforces to the public that littering is a crime with costly penalties.

Code Enforcement Director M.E. Clarkson, Supervisor M. Canty and Sgt. A. Williams met with officials from local and state agencies to collaborate on the 2022 campaign.

The county is now partnering with these agencies for a countywide enforcement on litter laws, and to encourage citizens from county line to county line to get involved with their towns and communities to help fight litter issues.

Canty reminds everyone, “Not in our back yard. One county, one mission. It will take everyone to get involved to help fight this fight.”

Residents are encouraged to show their pride in their communities and help keep the county clean, as well as volunteer in the spring challenge because litter impacts everyone.

Orangeburg County hopes that the collaborations formed this week will be a great platform to minimize the amount of litter on roads and highways.

Clarkson added, “It’s a great day in Orangeburg County, but let’s also be able to say it’s a clean day in Orangeburg County!”

Call Orangeburg County Code Enforcement at 803-533-06162 or Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful’s Lisa Rigden at 803-534=2409 ext. 8903 or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409 ext. 8918 for more information or to get cleanup supplies.

