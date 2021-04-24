Orangeburg County cleanup effort showing results

Give a hoot, don’t pollute.

That is the message the county is sending to all Orangeburg County residents and others when it comes to litter.

The county is in the midst of the month-long April Clean Where You Work/Live challenge geared toward collecting litter off of the county’s roadways.

“Palmetto Pride, Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, Orangeburg Litter Control and the Department of Natural Resources have been working collectively, and they will be for the rest of the month,” Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith said.

Cooper-Smith is one of the leaders behind the county’s fight against litter.

She said participation in this month’s challenge has been great.

“A lot of people have gotten involved, and are picking up lots of litter,” Cooper-Smith said.

Cooper-Smith said there has been involvement from the local mayors and towns in the litter challenge.