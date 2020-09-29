Orangeburg County Citizens for Life to host candidate debate

Orangeburg County Citizens for Life will host a formal candidate debate for S.C. Senate District 39 candidates Tom Connor and Vernon Stephens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at The Premiere in Orangeburg.

The debate will be moderated by Harvey Elwood Jr., general manager of WOCS 93.7 FM.

Doors to The Premiere, located at 1235 Five Chop Road, will open at 6:15 p.m. The debate will begin promptly at 7 p.m. The debate will conclude by 9 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be capped at 200 attendees. Attendees must register online at www.sclife.org/events and click on “Candidate Debate” to complete the registration and to receive an electronic ticket. Tickets will be scanned at the door. No one will be admitted without a ticket. Attendees must wear masks.

Temperature checks will be conducted at the door. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the venue. No food will be served. No food is allowed to be brought in from the outside. Bottled water will not be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.