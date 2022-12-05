Orangeburg County Christmas Parade winners announced

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce announced the following winners in Sunday’s Orangeburg County Christmas Parade:
• Best float – The Max Entertainment Center
• Best performance – Orangeburg High School for Health Professions
• Band competition – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Terry Benjamin II, a Claflin University mass communications senior, is reporting for The Times and Democrat as a Lee Enterprises-sponsored news-sports intern.
