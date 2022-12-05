 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County Christmas Parade winners announced

SC State Marching 101 Band performs at the 2022 Orangeburg Christmas Parade

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce announced the following winners in Sunday’s Orangeburg County Christmas Parade:

• Best float – The Max Entertainment Center

• Best performance – Orangeburg High School for Health Professions

• Band competition – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

IN PHOTOS: Christmas parade brings community together for holiday

Terry Benjamin II, a Claflin University mass communications senior, is reporting for The Times and Democrat as a Lee Enterprises-sponsored news-sports intern.

