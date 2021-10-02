 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Christmas Parade set for Dec. 5
Orangeburg County Christmas Parade set for Dec. 5

Orangeburg Christmas Parade File

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowds during a past Orangeburg County Christmas Parade. The event is back this year after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2021 Orangeburg County Christmas Parade at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

The parade will follow its traditional route down Russell Street from Seaboard Street to Magnolia Street.

The theme this year is “Through the Eyes of a Child.”

The parade is for the enjoyment of the entire community and is held to celebrate the holiday season.

Participants are asked to come out with their best floats yet. Candy is not thrown during the parade for safety reasons, but it can be passed out to parade-goers.

The parade will not be a rain or shine event this year. If there is rain beyond a drizzle predicted or any possibility of lighting reported the Friday before the parade, the event will be cancelled.

Applications are on the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce website. Call 803-534-6821 for additional information.

