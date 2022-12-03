Orangeburg County Christmas Parade on Sunday

Downtown Orangeburg comes alive on Sunday when the Orangeburg County Christmas Parade marches through town.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and follow its traditional route from the corner of Seaboard and Russell streets before ending at Magnolia Street.

There will be a number of floats, performing units and bands that will be on display during the course of the parade. It will feature participants from throughout Orangeburg County.

Parade marshals will be members of the South Carolina State University football team.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be making their appearances at the parade.

Forecasts call for it to be partly sunny with a high temperature of 62.