Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce searching for new president

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce has started searching for its new president.

"We want people who are familiar with Orangeburg County or maybe who have lived here in the past or grew up and went to school here," Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Daryl Cate said.

He said the search process will be as open and transparent as possible without violating any confidentiality agreements.

The presidential search is being conducted by a nine-member search committee consisting of executive board members and business and community leaders.

The chamber hopes to have a new president named and in place by April 1.

Cate said the chamber is looking for an individual who has business and community service experience and who is familiar with business practices.

The new president should have experience dealing with various degrees and types of communities as well as community logistics.

For example, he said the individual should have some knowledge of how local and city government work since the chamber deals with accommodations taxes.