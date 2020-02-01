For Orangeburg resident and native Melissa Cain, being named the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Small Business/Person of the Year has been quite a humbling experience
"I enjoy helping small businesses and charities with their accounting needs," Cain said. "I have met many new people and have made many great friendships while working and volunteering in my community."
"Orangeburg is truly a great place to live, raise a family, and own a business," she said.
Cain received the award at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday evening to a round of applause and standing ovation from those gathered at the Cinema at the Orangeburg Mall.
The award is sponsored by First Citizens Bank and is given to an individual who demonstrates ethical conduct, reputation and recognition of leadership.
"I do appreciate it and do enjoy volunteering and working in Orangeburg," Cain told those gathered upon receiving the award. "I plan to be here forever."
Cain, who is a certified public accountant, graduated from Orangeburg Wilkinson High School in 1984 and then attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
Cain graduated from South Carolina State University with a bachelor of science in accounting in 1994 and receive her CPA license in 1999.
She worked at a local CPA firm until opening her own CPA practice in 2013 -- Melissa B. Cain, CPA LLC -- on St. Matthews Road. The business employs four.
In addition to being a small business owner, Cain is also involved in her community.
She is currently a member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg – Morning, where she serves as treasurer.
She is also the treasurer of Orangeburg nonprofit grou, "Into the Mouths of Babes/The Filling Station" where she also volunteers weekly making weekend snack bags for children in the Orangeburg school district.
In addition, Cain currently is a board member for the OCtech Foundation and formerly a mentor at Mellichamp Elementary School.
Cain is married to Curtis Cain and has a daughter, Tiffany Altman.
Chairman's Award
Morningside of Orangeburg marketing director Tina McCollum was presented the Chairman's Award.
McCollum, who was unable to attend, received the award for outstanding support and unselfish service to the Chamber.
Reaching her by phone, McCollum expressed her surprise at the honor.
"I did not know anything about it," she said. "That was nice."
The news came as such a surprise that McCollum questioned if this reporter had the right person.
"I enjoy working with the different committees," she said via telephone. "It is very important that everybody work together to make Orangeburg a better place. It won't be just a couple of people. It is everybody coming together."
A 1980 graduate of Calhoun Academy and later from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, the Cameron native has worked at North Furniture before being employed at Morningside for the past 15 years.
Chamber Chairman Daryl Cate, who received the award on behalf of McCollum and for all volunteers, described McCollum as the face of volunteership.
"If you are in just about any civic organization, you would see this individual serving in some capacity," Cate said. "Typically, this individual serves without being recognized."
McCollum currently serves on four chamber committees, including the membership committee and the event committee.
McCollum is also member of the Kiwanis Club and is involved with Orangeburg County Relay for Life.
She has also been involved in the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association’s "A Ride To Remember," which raises money for the group's care, research and support efforts. McCollum helps provide lunch for the riders when they come through Orangeburg as part of the effort.
Cate said McCollum is always a dedicated servant.
When he asked her why, Cate said McCollum told him the "community of Orangeburg means more to me than anything else."
You have free articles remaining.
"She said, 'This is my life,'" Cate said, relaying his conversation with McCollum. "If I can help help somebody else to accomplish something that is what I am here for."
McCollum is married to Hank, and she has two boys and two grandchildren.
Spirit Award
The annual Spirit Award took a slightly different approach this year.
The award has typically been presented to an individual who has provided outstanding leadership to make the county a better place to live.
But for 2019, the award went to "Into The Mouths of Babes/The Filling Station."
The nonprofit organization was founded by Orangeburg residents Heather Bernado, Karen Tourville and Angela Burroughs in 2010.
The group was formed to help feed the hungry children at Mellichamp Elementary School. This organization gave 150 students food for the weekend for seven years.
The program continues to provide ready-to-eat snacks each Friday for students in need at Mellichamp but has also grown.
Today, the program provides food to students in about 35 Orangeburg County School District schools.
In March of 2016, Cindy Clark, founder of The Filling Station, a similar organization, joined forces with Into the Mouths of Babes.
Tourville, who received the award on behalf of the organization, thanked Piggly Wiggly for donating the food.
She noted that on this past Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, over 200 people came to serve the community and to help the children.
"It really takes a community to help everybody out," she said. "Cindy Clark says don't forget the children."
It is estimated that one in four children in Orangeburg County go hungry outside of school.
More than 40 volunteers tirelessly work to gather donations and make bags of food for approximately 1,000 children to take home and eat every weekend of the school year.
Other honors
The 16 2019 graduates of Leadership Orangeburg County were introduced and received their certificates. Leadership Orangeburg County aims to cultivate community knowledge and develop personal leadership skills among leaders or emerging leaders in the county.
The class raised about $7,687 that will go toward three scholarships and the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.
In addition, five Orangeburg County high school students were awarded scholarships. Awards recognize volunteership and community outreach.
The three scholarships -- Greg Carson Memorial Scholarship, Jesse Eargle Memorial Scholarship and the Leadership Orangeburg County scholarship -- are all $1,500. The scholarships have historically been $1,000 each but were increased this year due to successful fundraising efforts.
The other two scholarships include the R. H. Jennings Scholarship for $1,000 and the Chamber Scholarship sponsored by Courtesy Management for $1,000.
The students who received the scholarship are:
- Kathryn Connelley, Orangeburg Preparatory School -- the RH Jennings Scholarship.
- Simeon Gordon, Edisto High School -- the Greg Carson Memorial Scholarship
- Nyasia Argrow, Orangeburg Wilkinson High School -- the Jesse Eargle Memorial Scholarship
- Jordan Twitty, High School for Health Professions -- the Leadership Orangeburg County Scholarship
- John Myers, Edisto High School -- the Chamber Scholarship sponsored by Courtesy Management
The chamber also paid tribute to members who have served the organization with dedication and enthusiasm. Among those recognized were the outgoing officers and board members. The newly elected board members were also introduced.
Palmetto Peach Catering catered the event.
The presenting sponsor for the banquet was Zeus Industrial Products. Bimbo Bakeries USA was the reception sponsor. Covenant Media was the beverage sponsor. Floral arrangements and décor were provided by The Garden Gate Florist.
Live entertainment featured Orangeburg’s own Odyssey Show Band.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.