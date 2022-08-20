Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce presenting ‘Game Night’; Business Expo on Thursday

The theme for this year’s Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is “Game Night.”

“This year promises to be even more fun with games and the ‘Monopoly’ theme,” Chamber President James McQuilla said. “There will be games, vendor promotional giveaways, food, drinks, prizes from the chamber and some surprises.”

“I have heard from several vendor-businesses, and they are excited about this opportunity to meet with the public,” McQuilla continued. “DPU is the presenting sponsor, and we are extremely grateful for their support.”

The event is being held Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Department of Public Utilities operations building. The building is located at 352 Sprinkle Avenue.

Samples from various local restaurants and caterers will be served. Adult beverages will be available as well.

This year, a game of Chamber Monopoly will be played. Each vendor will be represented with a spot on the board.

Maps will be available for $5 at the entrance of the event. After getting all your squares stamped on the map, you will have a chance to win a prize from Mr. Rich Uncle Pennybags (who will look a lot like McQuilla).

About 40 vendors have signed up to participate in the Expo. There were still about 10 slots open through Friday afternoon. The slots are open on a first-come, first-serve basis. The registration fee is $185.

Chamber members will receive two complimentary tickets for entry into the expo. Chamber members who also participate as vendors will receive three extra tickets.

This year’s expo is open to the general public for the entire event. Tickets are required for entry. You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce for $10 and will be available at the door on the day of the event.

Sponsorships are still available at different levels.

For more information, call 803-534-6821.