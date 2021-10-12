Orangeburg County Chamber Business Expo rescheduled for Oct. 28

The annual Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28.

The luau-themed event will be held at Sulit Luxe Affairs at 1011 Broughton St. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The expo was originally scheduled for Sept. 30 but was postponed.

The expo serves as a networking opportunity with other chamber members, prospects, new customers and current customers

A sampling from various local restaurants and caterers as well as adult beverages will be served.

There will also be an opportunity for participants to win door prizes with a business card serving as a raffle ticket.

Chamber members will receive two complimentary tickets for entry into the Expo and those who serve as vendors will receive three extra tickets.

The expo is open to the general public.

For a vendor, business or organization, a 6-foot space and table on which to display materials will be provided.

The registration fee is $150 and only a limited number of tables is available.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce for $10 and will be available at the door the day of the event.

