Orangeburg County census response improves, still low; officials push to ensure area gets ‘fair share’

Orangeburg County officials are continuing to stress the importance of the U.S. Census as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches.
“We’re putting in a big push,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
Orangeburg County has a response rate of 51.1%, as of Sept. 1.
In comparison, the South Carolina response rate is 58.8%, and the U.S. response rate is 64.9%.
The census data also reflects the response rate of the county’s municipalities. The current response rates are:
• Santee – 54.2%
• Eutawville – 53.1%
• Livingston – 54.4%
• Neeses – 51.8%
• Holly Hill – 50.9%
• Orangeburg – 49.6%
• Rowesville – 47.3%
• Branchville – 46.3%
• Vance – 47%
• Cordova – 50%
• Woodford – 44.8%
• Springfield – 43.8%
• Norway – 43.5%
• North – 41.7%
• Bowman – 42.1%
• Elloree – 38.5%
• Cope – 35.1%
The county has implemented a strategy to increase the response rate by using various forms of communication and advertising, according to Young.
“We also have been talking with all the mayors of the towns, and we’ve encouraged all the mayors to put stuff in the town halls and the information within the towns. We have a challenge with the mayors to see who can get the most returns from their town,” Young said.
The county has been working with various entities and the U.S. Census Bureau to increase the county’s response rate.
One of the entities the county has been working with is the Orangeburg County School District.
“The new superintendent, Dr. (Shawn) Foster, who has been working with us well, put a plan in place to push the census information down from the superintendent’s office to the principals, down to the teachers, to the students,” Young said.
“We feel like that will help us tremendously,” he said.
The county has partnered with other local organizations.
“Also, we’ve been pushing it through the sororities and fraternities and asked them to help. We have a number of county employees who are working as canvassers with the census, going door to door to help do that,” Young said.
Young stated that there has been an increase in the county’s response rate since the effort began.
“As you can see, we were in the forties, and now we’re up to 51, so what we’re doing is working. We just need to give another big push,” Young said.
He noted the importance of the census and how it is critical that the county secure as many responses as possible before this month’s deadline.
“The amount of help and return you get from those federal agencies, and the schools, and everyday life is driven by the census and the numbers that we put in. The more census numbers we put in, the better chance we have at getting our fair share of what we’re supposed to get back for our community from the federal government,” Young said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
