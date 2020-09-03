Orangeburg County census response improves, still low; officials push to ensure area gets ‘fair share’

• Bowman – 42.1%

• Elloree – 38.5%

• Cope – 35.1%

The county has implemented a strategy to increase the response rate by using various forms of communication and advertising, according to Young.

“We also have been talking with all the mayors of the towns, and we’ve encouraged all the mayors to put stuff in the town halls and the information within the towns. We have a challenge with the mayors to see who can get the most returns from their town,” Young said.

The county has been working with various entities and the U.S. Census Bureau to increase the county’s response rate.

One of the entities the county has been working with is the Orangeburg County School District.

“The new superintendent, Dr. (Shawn) Foster, who has been working with us well, put a plan in place to push the census information down from the superintendent’s office to the principals, down to the teachers, to the students,” Young said.

“We feel like that will help us tremendously,” he said.

The county has partnered with other local organizations.