The Orangeburg County School District has announced that it will dismiss early Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather this afternoon.
Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. and middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. All after-school activities, including athletic events, have also been cancelled.
Calhoun County and Bamberg County public schools have announced they’ll close early Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather this afternoon.
Calhoun County’s middle schools will be dismissed at noon and the high school at 12:30 p.m., according to the district’s Facebook page.
Bamberg School District 2 will also dismiss early today on the advice of the County Emergency Preparedness director.
Dismissal will begin at 11:45 a.m. at Richard Carroll Elementary School, 11:55 a.m. at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School and 12:05 p.m. at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
Bamberg School District 2 will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.
Denmark Technical College will close Thursday at 4 p.m. All evening classes are cancelled. The college announced it will resume normal business hours on Friday.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for the possibility of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. Wind gusts of up to 36 mph are possible.
This story will be updated as we learn of additional closures.
