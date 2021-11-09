Orangeburg County buying Russell Street dealership; council begins redistricting after population loss

Council District 3 is at a 3.3% variance from the 12,032 ideal. District 6 is at a 2.6% variance and District 5 is at a 1.6% variance, with the other districts all being under 1% variance, Addison said.

“We don't have to push or pull a lot to even it across the board,” Addison said. “To get it even, we do have work to do on 3, 5, 6.”

Because all county council districts are within the 10% federal population variance standard, council could choose to not redistrict.

One particular concern is small areas where there are currently different representatives.

For instance, Sprinkle Avenue currently has three council members representing the one street: Council District 2, District 3 and District 7.

“That is something that needs to be changed,” Young said. He noted that similar small areas should be highlighted and addressed during workshop sessions.

“It was really critical when that last election came through,” Young said “Everybody was trying to figure out who actually needed to be running and putting signs out representing that area.”