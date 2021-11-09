Orangeburg County buying Russell Street dealership; council begins redistricting after population loss

Orangeburg County is purchasing the former D.D. Salley and Co. automobile dealership on Russell Street.
The property is located directly across the street from the newly built Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center. It will serve as an overflow parking area for the center.
Orangeburg County Council on Monday unanimously authorized the purchase of the .84-acre property at 1626 Russell Street for $300,000.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said while one of the buildings will be torn down for parking, one may be preserved for storage.
“We have talked about working together with the city to jointly create additional parking,” Young said. The parking area could become another piece of the Russell Street redevelopment effort.
Young said demolition work will begin as quickly as possible.
The property was owned by Blythewood-based Beautyline 6 LLC.
It was purchased by Beautyline 6 for $90,000 in April 2018, according to Orangeburg County property records.
The property's total assessed property value in 2017 – the last on file – was $212,587. Young said a more recent appraisal of the property was in the $260,000 to $270,000 range.
Annual property taxes have been in the $4,000 range for the property.
Donald Decatur Salley Jr. entered into the automobile business in 1931 on Broughton Street before moving the dealership to the Russell Street location around 1937.
The dealership sold Dodge, Plymouth and Chrysler models.
Salley’s son, D.D. Salley III, later took over the business. D.D. Salley III died in February 2017 at the age of 91.
Redistricting
Orangeburg County Council discussed the process of redrawing council districts to bring them in line with the 2020 census.
The 2020 census revealed Orangeburg County's population is 84,223, down from 92,501 in the 2010 census.
The new census numbers mean each of the county's seven council districts ideally should have an equal population of 12,032.
Each council district lost population over the past ten years.
Council District 3 saw the largest loss in population at about 1,466 people, or an 11% decrease. District 2 lost about 10% and District 4 saw about a 9.3% decrease, according to Orangeburg County GIS figures.
Orangeburg County GIS Director Bill Addison said despite the declines in population, all seven of the council districts are currently within the federal standard of a 10% population variance.
Council District 3 is at a 3.3% variance from the 12,032 ideal. District 6 is at a 2.6% variance and District 5 is at a 1.6% variance, with the other districts all being under 1% variance, Addison said.
“We don't have to push or pull a lot to even it across the board,” Addison said. “To get it even, we do have work to do on 3, 5, 6.”
Because all county council districts are within the 10% federal population variance standard, council could choose to not redistrict.
One particular concern is small areas where there are currently different representatives.
For instance, Sprinkle Avenue currently has three council members representing the one street: Council District 2, District 3 and District 7.
“That is something that needs to be changed,” Young said. He noted that similar small areas should be highlighted and addressed during workshop sessions.
“It was really critical when that last election came through,” Young said “Everybody was trying to figure out who actually needed to be running and putting signs out representing that area.”
In addition to equalizing population, county attorney D'Anne Haydel said the redistricting has to ensure that minority voting rights are not diluted or diminished by changing the map.
She said redistricting has to be precleared through the U.S. Department of Justice, which takes a minimum of 60 days to a maximum of 90 days. Haydel said the process should be complete by the time election filing for council seats begins.
Council Districts 1, 6 and 7 are up for reelection in 2022.
Council members agreed to meet individually or in pairs with Addison in the coming weeks to review the maps before coming together as an entire council for a workshop on the redistricting process.
The county redistricting process will require three public readings and a public hearing before final approval.