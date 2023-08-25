Orangeburg County is purchasing 84 acres of land just outside of the North town limits for possible economic development in the future.

The two contiguous parcels are located on Pen Branch Road and Partridge Lane.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday unanimously approved purchasing the properties for $421,650.

“This is a piece of property that we are looking to purchase to give us the opportunity to land additional economic activity in the western end of the county,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

"This is 84 acres in the western end, in the North area, of Orangeburg County,” he said.

Harvey A. Cook owns both parcels, according to county property records.

County officials say there are no specific or immediate plans for the property. It is strictly a land acquisition to help pave the way for possible development in the future.

About 14 years ago, Orangeburg County officials unveiled plans to develop an industrial park in the western part of the county in the Neeses area.

A 230-acre former sorghum farm located northwest of Neeses and adjacent to S.C. 389 and U.S. 321 was chosen from among 10 sites. It was picked because of its frontage along S.C. 389, its rail access and the heavy car and truck traffic that uses the route from Charleston to Atlanta.

Road work has been done on the site and a concrete pad has been built in an effort to entice investment.

In other matters:

• Council gave unanimous first reading to the rezoning of about two acres of property at 731 Dawson Street in Eutawville to commercial general for an events rental store.

The property is currently zoned commercial neighborhood/residential general. The property is located near the intersection with Gardensgate Road in Eutawville.

Nelco Enterprise LLC has made the request.

The county received one letter in opposition to the rezoning from John Rock Heirs. He’s concerned the rezoning will lead to an increase in traffic and loud noise.

The property has an unoccupied residential structure onsite.

The adjacent properties to the north are zoned commercial neighborhood and residential general, to the south residential general, to the east forest agriculture, and to the west commercial neighborhood.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission previously unanimously voted in favor of the request.

• Council gave unanimous first reading approval to the rezoning of about 2.6 acres of a 36-acre property on North Road to rural community district for the placement of a mini storage warehouse.

Swamp Fox Self Storage LLC has asked to have the property rezoned.

The property is currently zoned forest agriculture and is located across from St. Mark United Methodist Church near North and adjacent to the North Auxiliary Airfield. Airbase Road runs through the property.

The property is currently undeveloped. Surrounding properties are all zoned forest agriculture.

Three individuals expressed their opposition to the rezoning. The county Planning Commission had previously approved the rezoning 4-1.