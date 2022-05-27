Orangeburg County buying former Russell Street salon school property

Orangeburg County is negotiating the purchase of the rear or the parking lot portion and or the former hair salon building at 1520 Russell St.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young Monday told County Council members that the county is purchasing the property to go along with other properties it has bought adjacent to property the city owns. The property's purchase price will be $325,000.

"This is for a project that we are working on," Young said.

Council unanimously agreed to the purchase of the property, which formerly housed the Orangeburg Platinum Shear School of Cosmetology. The property is about a half-acre.

When asked if the county would be purchasing the former cosmetology building, Young said "negotiations are ongoing.'

The county has purchased a number of properties on Russell Street in recent months.

Last week, the county purchased the rear parking lot of the Dairy-O for $325,000, according to county records. The Dairy-O will not be impacted by the county's plans and will remain in operation.

Young has declined to provide specifics on what the properties are being purchased for, saying the county is looking at a number of options and has not decided what its specific plans will be.

In February, County Council approved the purchase of 2.32 acres at 1480 Russell St. for about $675,000. The property is adjacent to the Dairy-O.

The City of Orangeburg purchased the former Thunderbird motel at 465 Orange Street behind the Dairy-O for about $100,000 in December 2021.

