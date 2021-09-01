Orangeburg County business owner facing tax charges

An Orangeburg County business owner is accused of withholding taxes from his employees’ paychecks, but not submitting the money to the state government, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

Kelvin Demetrius Clark, 56, of Holly Hill is charged with two counts of failure to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax.

As owner of Demitri Transportation, Clark was responsible for collecting, reporting and paying taxes withheld from employees' pay, according to SCDOR.

Clark allegedly withheld $10,440 in taxes from employees’ pay for tax years 2018 and 2019, but failed to pay the withholding taxes to the SCDOR.

If convicted, Clark faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 for each count.

