Orangeburg County bridge replacement begins in 2023; U.S. 301 span crosses Four Holes Swamp

U.S. 301 Bridge

The southbound bridge on US 301 is currently load restricted with only one lane open to traffic. The SCDOT project to replace both the northbound and southbound bridges is scheduled to begin in spring of 2023. 

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The S.C. Department of Transportation expects to begin replacement of the U.S. Highway 301 bridges over Four Holes Swamp in the spring of 2023.

The $23 million project is expected to take just under two years to complete.

Currently, the southbound bridge on U.S. 301 over Four Holes Swamp is load restricted with only one lane open to traffic.

This project will replace both the northbound and southbound bridge structures, ensuring that all lanes of traffic are open and able to flow smoothly.

Other traffic safety improvements include widening the shoulders along the bridges and resurfacing U.S. 301 on either side of the project, from a quarter mile south of the bridges to the intersection with U.S. 178.

This Orangeburg County bridge project was identified as a high-priority project in the agency’s strategic, ten-year plan.

To date, SCDOT has replaced or repaired 274 bridges in the network since 2017 and is on track to exceed the original target, with a new target of 500 bridges.

“I’m pleased with the continued, accelerated progress of the bridge program and our strategic ten-year plan,” Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said.

“The support and investment of Gov. McMaster and the South Carolina General Assembly has given us the tools to achieve our goals and keep our promise to the people of South Carolina,” Hall said.

Drivers in the area of the project should use caution, pay attention to all signs and traffic control devices, and stay alert for crews working in the area.

Community members are encouraged to stay tuned for project updates using the 511 travelers’ information app and the SCDOT website at www.scdot.org.

