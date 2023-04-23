Orangeburg County is planning to borrow $7.3 million toward the first phase of construction of a new county courthouse on Russell Street.

County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only to borrow the money during its regularly scheduled Monday meeting.

"This first set of funds will help with the payments of the amounts that are needed for architecture, engineering services as well as demolition and site clearing of the properties that are set to be used for the new courthouse for Orangeburg County," County Administrator Harold Young said during the meeting.

Following the meeting, Young said the former Winn-Dixie on Russell Street near the Dairy-O, the hotel behind the Winn-Dixie and most likely the former hair salon building will be torn down to make way for the courthouse.

The city owns the former Thunderbird motel at 465 Orange St. behind the Dairy-O. It purchased the hotel for about $100,000 in December 2021. Young said any negotiations to tear down the hotel will be in consultation with the city.

Young said demolition work could begin in a couple of months.

Orangeburg County in February 2022 announced plans to build a new courthouse.

County officials have said the courthouse is too small to meet community needs. It has one large courtroom and several smaller ones. Officials say the building needs at least six large courtrooms.

The courthouse was built in 1928 and county officials say the building has extended past its useful life, according to Young.

The estimated cost for a new courthouse would be between $30 million and $50 million, Young said.

The county is paying for construction through an installment revenue purchase bond, which will allow the county to pay down the bond debt with $1 million installment payments rather than in a lump payment of $50 million.

County officials say by going the route of the installment revenue purchase bond, there should not be a tax increase as the county's industrial growth would help to cover the debt-service payment through the fee-in-lieu of taxes. Most fee-in-lieu payments are between $200,000 and $300,000 annually.

County officials say the bond could also be paid back with proceeds received from the fifth round of the 1% capital projects sales tax if voters approve the fifth round in a referendum. The fifth round will come before voters most likely in the 2024 general election.

Orangeburg County has purchased several contingent properties on Russell Street for the future placement of the courthouse.

In February 2022, council purchased the former Winn-Dixie grocery store on 2.32 acres at 1480 Russell St. for about $675,000.

The 1480 Russell St. property was formerly owned by Chan Holman of Woody’s Pawn and Jewelry.

The Winn-Dixie grocery store closed in June 1997.

In May 2022, the county purchased the rear parking lot at the Dairy-O and then later that same month purchased the former hair salon building at 1520 Russell St.

The county purchased the properties to coincide with properties the City of Orangeburg purchased in 2021.