Orangeburg County asks residential developer to reconsider plans after hearing residents' concerns

Orangeburg County Council unanimously voted to deny a residential property developer's plans to build additional single-family homes in an Orangeburg neighborhood after hearing the concerns of a number of residents.

Home Grown Property Management LLC wants to rezone about 25 acres of property on Worthington Drive to residential single-family for the purpose of building 37 homes. Worthington Drive is off of North Road just past the former Medicap Pharmacy.

The proposed property development would require traffic to go through an already established neighborhood on Koller Road and Hundley Road to reach the new development to the dissatisfaction of current residents.

A resident of the neighborhood, Calvin Wright said he is concerned about the project, especially the traffic.

"If you allow them to go ahead with what they proposed, it will turn us into a thoroughfare," Wright said. "If we allow that to just become a thoroughfare to get to a neighborhood that we don't live in, that it totally unfair."

Council requested the county's planning department send the development request back to the Orangeburg County Planning Commission tasking the commission to ask the developer to come up with another plan that would provide additional road access to the proposed 37 new housing units.

"These are heavily populated areas out there," Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith said, noting the North Road area already has retail, recreation and churches located on it. The proposed project is in her council district.

Lawrence Keitt, who lives on Hundley Road, echoed Wright's concerns about the single entry and exit for the neighborhood.

"That is going to be horrendous in terms of traffic," Keitt said. "We become the beneficiaries of their poor planning."

"It is just not fair as they are proposing," Keitt continued. "We have elderly folk, young folk and in between. I can promise you that the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has never been called to our neighborhood. We save you money and we pay our taxes. We suggest that you listen to us."

Wright said currently the neighborhood has septic tanks and is concerned about flooding.

"If we allow all these septic tanks out there, there is a lot of water in that area and we are in a hilly neighborhood," Wright said. "We already have problems when it rains and water runs down the street."

Wright also said the developer needs to find another way to ingress and egress into the neighborhood.

Koller Road resident Harold Carroll has lived on the street for 50 years.

"It is a nice quiet neighborhood," Carroll said. "We have wildlife."

"I feel like if these 37 homes are being built, you are looking at 75 to 100 cars or more each day," Carroll said. "The access is North Road and, I can tell you right now, getting out of North Road you have to wait as people are coming by pretty fast. I feel like it is going to be a safety hazard."

Carroll said most people who come into the neighborhood live in the neighborhood.

"They respect our speed limit," he said. "I feel safe. We don't have any problems and we don't want to have any problems."

Sandra Stephens has lived in the neighborhood for almost 30 years.

"We are not against expansion of new homes for development, but overcrowding, traffic and potential of lowering property values we are against," Stephens said. "We have children riding bicycles in that neighborhood out in the street. We have people walking. They call it development and building and progressive, but a lot of us look at it as destruction of the serenity, the peace not only of the wildlife, but of us."

A letter and petition in opposition from residents was presented to council for the record.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission had previously voted 4-1 to approve the proposal.

Other rezoning requests

Council gave unanimous second-reading approval for a residential development on Bruin Parkway across from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s ball fields. The development, named the Park at Wilkinson, will include 156 single-family homes on 60 acres.

The developer is Mount Pleasant-based M&P Land LLC. Groundbreaking for the development is targeted for January 2023 with first availability in July or August 2023.

Council gave unanimous first reading to a number of rezoning requests.

They include:

To rezone about 5 acres of property on Academy Lane in Holly Hill to residential general for the purpose of a residential development.

The property is currently zoned forest agriculture and is located behind Avinger Funeral Home.

There were no citizen comments received and the Orangeburg County Planning Commission previously gave it unanimous approval.

To rezone 2272 Magnolia St. to residential general for the purpose of re-establishing and maintaining the character of the community.

The property is currently zoned commercial general.

The rezoning previously got unanimous approval from the OCPC. There was no opposition to the request.

The rezoning request comes on the heels of a request by another property owner to rezone property across the street at 2251 Magnolia St. to commercial general from residential general for the purpose of opening a medical diagnostic testing facility. That request did eventually receive approval from council.

Request to rezone about 19 acres of property on Old Number Six Highway in Santee to commercial general to establish a commercial campground site.

The property is currently zoned forest agriculture. The property is next door to Mount Hebron Baptist Church on Old Number Six Highway.

The OCPC had already voted unanimously for the rezoning to proceed.