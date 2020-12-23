 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County announces holiday closures
Orangeburg County announces holiday closures

Orangeburg County buildings and services will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, to celebrate the holiday season.

All county services will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, at 8:30 a.m. The county will also be closed New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2021) and resume normal operating hours Jan. 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.

“We sincerely wish everyone a very safe and joyful holiday, and hope it is full of peace, love, and the spirit of the season,” the county said in a statement.

Administration Building

Thursday, Dec. 24 – CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Dec. 28-31 – OPEN, RESUME NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

Monday, Jan. 4 – OPEN, RESUME NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Landfill/Convenient Sites

Thursday, Dec. 24 – 7 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Saturday, Dec. 26 — 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

