Orangeburg County announces holiday closures

Orangeburg County buildings and services will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, to celebrate the holiday season.
All county services will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, at 8:30 a.m. The county will also be closed New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2021) and resume normal operating hours Jan. 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
“We sincerely wish everyone a very safe and joyful holiday, and hope it is full of peace, love, and the spirit of the season,” the county said in a statement.
Administration Building
Thursday, Dec. 24 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Dec. 28-31 – OPEN, RESUME NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED
Monday, Jan. 4 – OPEN, RESUME NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Landfill/Convenient Sites
Thursday, Dec. 24 – 7 a.m.– 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Saturday, Dec. 26 — 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED