Orangeburg County announces changes

The County of Orangeburg announced Saturday that all non-essential county offices will remain closed at this time for the safety of citizens and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Limited services will be available by phone and email. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to use online services.
A drop box has been set up at the rear of the Administration Center located at 1437 Amelia St. in Orangeburg to accept payments. No cash payments are to be placed in the drop box.
All departments with essential life safety functions will continue to operate with their offices closed to the public.
For immediate county updates, visit www.orangeburgcounty.org or www.facebook.com/OrangeburgCounty.
Animal Control
For emergency animal drop-offs, please call staff at 803-534-0045. Staff will coordinate the handover process to limit interaction.
Calls will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. If an animal control officer is dispatched to respond to a call, the officer will be limiting interaction with the public following published CDC recommendations.
Assessor’s Office
The Assessor’s Office is closed to the public. For additional information, please call 803-533-6220.
Auditor’s Office
Auditor’s Office will be available via phone and email. The mainline number is 803-533-6200.
Business License
Department
Applications and payments will still be taken by mail as usual. Applications and questions can be submitted via email and via fax to 803-268-2924.
New business license applications requiring a site inspection will be handled on a case-by-case basis to protect county employees.
Business license payments can be made via phone at 803-268-2923.
Convenience
sites and landfill
All County Convenience sites and the landfill will remain open at this time.
County of
Orangeburg courts
The courthouse will remain open to public only for:
• Acceptance of filings (Clerk of Court)
• Emergency hearings
• Bench warrant hearings
Please note that the main courthouse located at 151 Docket St. is only open to the public during the hours of 10 a.m. to noon.
All General Sessions and Common Pleas Circuit Court jury trials and hearings are postponed through the end of April. Jurors who are summoned for this period are excused and should not report.
Family Court hearings are postponed as well. Family Court will only hold emergency hearings during this period.
All child support payments through Family Court must be made online through the State Disbursement Unit.
Fines and fees can be mailed and made payable to the Orangeburg County Clerk of Court’s office P.O. Box 9000, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Checks and money orders are accepted. For further information concerning the courts, please call the Clerk of Court or the presiding judge’s chamber.
Magistrate Court
Traffic hearings, criminal hearings, probable cause hearings and jury trials are suspended until further notice. Bond hearings and emergency hearings (harassment, stalking and protection) will still be conducted.
Civil filings except for landlord tenant and summary ejectments will still be accepted. Schedule time payments will also be accepted. Magistrate Court will be conducting screenings for public defenders at this time. The east and west region magistrate offices in Neeses and Holly Hill are closed. Please dial 803-533-5879 for further assistance.
Master in Equity
All sales have been cancelled until further notice. The mainline number is 803-533-6286.
Probate Court
Probate Court hearings are postponed until after April 17, 2020. Filings will be accepted via U.S. Mail.
Register of Deeds
The Register of Deeds office will be accepting filings via mail.
Delinquent Tax
The Delinquent Tax Office will be available via phone and email. The mainline number is 803-533-6142. Payments can be made online or via U.S. Mail or dropped in the drop box at the rear of the Administration Center.
Detention Center
The Detention Center is following the state recommendation and suspending inmate visitation and interaction with all non-detention center employees effective immediately. Along with our telephone provider, GTL, detention center staff will make every effort for those incarcerated to have access to calls with their family and loved ones during this time.
Inmate funds must be deposited online due to COVID-19 safety protocols in place. If you need assistance or guidance in depositing online funds into an inmate account, please create an account and login with the vendor, McDaniel Supply Company, at jailpackstore.com or call 912-427-9022.
Library
All county library branches are closed.
Anyone who has library materials, please keep until the library resumes operation. Overdue fines are suspended during this time.
Litter Control
Litter control complaints may be made by phone to 803-533-6162 or by email.
Officers will perform inspections related to complaints while taking precautions to limit interactions. Responses to dump sites and other trash pickups may be impacted during this time.
Mosquito Control
County mosquito control operations run from mid-April until the first frost. Once those operations begin, the county does not anticipate an impact related to COVID-19.
Orangeburg Area
Development Center
Closed effective March 16, 2020.
Orangeburg County
Transit/Cross
County Connection
Transit continues to operate with the exception of the veterans’ routes. Please contact Frank Dickson, transit manager, for questions by calling 803-531-1302 ext. 111.
Parks and
boat landings
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county parks have been closed.
Permitting and
Inspections Office
The following services will cease until further notice, however, plans or permits can be dropped off at the provided drop site location at the rear of the County Administrative Building or mailed to 1437 Amelia St., Orangeburg SC 29115:
• New construction permits
• New mobile home permits
• New zoning permits
For projects that have existing permits:
• Commercial permits: The office will accept inspections from third-party inspection firms licensed by the SC LLR or photographic documentation where feasible. Communicate with the building official for approval and report submission at permits@orangeburgcounty.org.
• Residential permits: The office will accept inspections from third-party inspection firms licensed by the SC LLR or photographic documentation where feasible. Coordinate with the building official for prior approval and submission of documentation at permits@orangeburgcounty.org.
Planning, zoning
and addressing
Commercial and residential project submittals (zoning, subdivision and land development) may be made online via email at planning@orangeburgcounty.org. For questions, please contact the Planning and Zoning Department at 803-533-6160.
All forms and applications associated with zoning-related matters (map amendments, rezoning requests, appeals, sign permits, compliance review, text amendments, etc.) are located on the department’s website.
All forms and applications associated with plan and plat review, including over-the-counter plat approvals are located on the department’s website.
An online GIS mapping viewer tool for zoning related inquires is located on the county’s website.
Addressing questions may be addressed to addressing@orangeburgcounty.org or at 803-533-6160.
Senior centers
and services
All senior group activities have been suspended. Meals on wheel is still in operation, but there will be no group dining at this time.
Special events
All permits for special events are suspended at this time. No new applications will be accepted until further notice.
Treasurer’s Office
The Treasurer’s Office will be available via phone and email. The mainline number is 803-533-6153. Payments can be made online or via U.S. Mail or can be dropped in the drop box at the rear of the Administration Center.
Veterans’ Affairs
The office is closed. .
Voter registration
Voter registration services are available online or by calling the office.
YMCA
All YMCA locations are closed. Virtual fFitness classes are available online at ymca360.org.
