Orangeburg County announces changes

Master in Equity

All sales have been cancelled until further notice. The mainline number is 803-533-6286.

Probate Court

Probate Court hearings are postponed until after April 17, 2020. Filings will be accepted via U.S. Mail.

Register of Deeds

The Register of Deeds office will be accepting filings via mail.

Delinquent Tax

The Delinquent Tax Office will be available via phone and email. The mainline number is 803-533-6142. Payments can be made online or via U.S. Mail or dropped in the drop box at the rear of the Administration Center.

Detention Center

The Detention Center is following the state recommendation and suspending inmate visitation and interaction with all non-detention center employees effective immediately. Along with our telephone provider, GTL, detention center staff will make every effort for those incarcerated to have access to calls with their family and loved ones during this time.