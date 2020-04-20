Orangeburg County adds coronavirus case

One more Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC also announced 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and four additional deaths throughout South Carolina.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,439 and those who have died to 124.
Of those four deaths, one was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County; one was an elderly individual with no known underlying conditions from Kershaw County; one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County and one was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health condition from Clarendon County.
Orangeburg County now has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases. The additional case was in North’s 29112 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina on March 6. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 750 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 6,953 confirmed cases on May 9.
As of Monday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,248 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,506 were positive and 10,742 were negative.
A total of 41,277 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday morning, 5,150 hospital beds are available and 6,201 are utilized, which is a 54.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
