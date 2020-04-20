Orangeburg County adds coronavirus case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and four additional deaths throughout South Carolina.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,439 and those who have died to 124.

Of those four deaths, one was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County; one was an elderly individual with no known underlying conditions from Kershaw County; one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County and one was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health condition from Clarendon County.

Orangeburg County now has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases. The additional case was in North’s 29112 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases.