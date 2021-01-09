Orangeburg County adds 93 coronavirus cases

Orangeburg County has 93 new cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Bamberg County has six more cases and Calhoun County has seven more cases.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 52 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 320,105 and confirmed deaths to 5,267.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 93 new cases, 5,618 total cases and a total of 156 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,007 total cases and a total of 40 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 869 total cases and a total of 18 deaths and 3 probable deaths.