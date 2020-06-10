Orangeburg County adds 4 coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 528 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Florence, Greenville and Spartanburg counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Newberry counties.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 15,759 and those who have died to 575.

Orangeburg County now has 287 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,763 estimated cases. There have been five deaths.

Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

North’s 29112 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 added a case. It now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Calhoun County has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases. There has been one death.

Bamberg County has 36 confirmed cases and 221 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.