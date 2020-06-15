Orangeburg County adds 35 cases of coronavirus; additional cases in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County has 35 new cases of coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Bamberg County has three new cases and Calhoun County has four.

Statewide, there are 582 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two additional deaths. The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston and Lexington counties.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,378 and those who have died to 602.

Orangeburg County now has 394 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus and 2,420 estimated cases. Six residents have died.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added one case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added one case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.

Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added one case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.