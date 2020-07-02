Orangeburg County adds 34 coronavirus cases; new cases in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

An additional 34 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Thursday.
In addition, 13 more Bamberg County residents tested positive for coronavirus. Calhoun County added three more cases.
Statewide, there are 1,629 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 additional confirmed deaths.
Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Lexington, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties, and four deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort, Clarendon, Darlington and Sumter counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 39,587 and confirmed deaths to 777.
Orangeburg County now has 812 cases and 4,988 estimated cases. Fourteen residents have died.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 23 cases 141 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 56 cases and 344 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 18 cases. It now has 323 cases and 1,984 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added one case. It now has 55 cases and 338 estimated cases.
Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 130 cases and 799 estimated cases. One person has died.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code has added 11 cases. It now has 75 cases and 461 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 36 cases and 221 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 98 cases and 602 estimated cases. One person has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code has one less case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code has four fewer cases. It now has 183 cases and 1,124 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 62 cases and 381 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 55 cases 338 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.