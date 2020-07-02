Orangeburg County adds 34 coronavirus cases; new cases in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.

North’s 29112 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 56 cases and 344 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 18 cases. It now has 323 cases and 1,984 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added one case. It now has 55 cases and 338 estimated cases.

Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 130 cases and 799 estimated cases. One person has died.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code has added 11 cases. It now has 75 cases and 461 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.