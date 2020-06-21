Orangeburg County adds 34 cases of virus; new cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 34 Orangeburg County residents have the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has an additional six cases and Calhoun County has an additional seven cases.

Statewide, there are 907 new confirmed cases and nine additional confirmed deaths. Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chester, Colleton, Florence and Richland counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 24,661, and confirmed deaths to 653.

Orangeburg County now has 506 confirmed cases, 3,108 estimated cases and eight deaths.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.

Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.