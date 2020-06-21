Orangeburg County adds 34 cases of virus; new cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

An additional 34 Orangeburg County residents have the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bamberg County has an additional six cases and Calhoun County has an additional seven cases.
Statewide, there are 907 new confirmed cases and nine additional confirmed deaths. Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chester, Colleton, Florence and Richland counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 24,661, and confirmed deaths to 653.
Orangeburg County now has 506 confirmed cases, 3,108 estimated cases and eight deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 38 cases and 233 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 19 cases. It now has 193 cases and 1,186 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 64 cases and 393 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 66 cases and 405 estimated cases. No residents have died.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has one case and six estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 69 confirmed cases and 424 estimated cases. There has been one death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 117 cases and 719 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
