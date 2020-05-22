Orangeburg County adds 3 new coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County has three additional cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state has 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,638 and those who have died to 419.

The three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Spartanburg and Jasper counties.

Orangeburg County now has 122 confirmed cases and 749 estimated cases. Two residents have died of coronavirus.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 29 confirmed cases and 190 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases. No one has died of the coronavirus.

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.