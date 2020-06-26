Orangeburg County adds 29 virus cases; two new cases in Bamberg County

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 12 cases. It now has 241 cases and 1,480 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 82 cases and 504 estimated cases.

Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added two cases. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 83 cases and 510 estimated cases. No one has died.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.

Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 79 cases and 485 estimated cases. One resident has died.