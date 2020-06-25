Orangeburg County adds 25 virus cases; Bamberg, Calhoun counties add cases

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 82 cases and 504 estimated cases. One person has died.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 127 estimated cases and 780 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.