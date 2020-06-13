Orangeburg County adds 21 virus cases; additional residents in Bamberg, Calhoun also test positive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 21 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident and three more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 770 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional deaths. Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Cherokee, Darlington, Greenville and Richland counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Horry counties.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 17,955 and those who have died to 599.

Orangeburg County now has a total of 330 cases and 2,027 estimated cases. There have been six deaths.

Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.