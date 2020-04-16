Orangeburg County adds 2 virus cases

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive with the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
South Carolina has 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 3,931. The total number who have died is 109.
The new deaths occurred in elderly individuals with no known underlying health conditions who were from Lee County.
Orangeburg County now has seen 40 residents test positive.
One case has been added to North’s 29112 ZIP code, for a total of 8 cases and 49 estimated cases. The ZIP code is split between Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code also added another case, for a total of two and an estimated 12 cases.
DHEC estimates 246 Orangeburg County residents have the coronavirus based on evidence that for every known case, there could be up to nine people with the virus. Orangeburg County has had no residents die of coronavirus.
No new cases were reported Thursday in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus and 43 estimated cases. It’s had no deaths.
Calhoun County has five confirmed cases of coronavirus and 31 estimated cases. It has one death.
As of Wednesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,271 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,370 were positive and 9,901 were negative.
A total of 36,284 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday morning, 5,074 hospital beds were available and 6,283 were utilized, which is a 55.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
