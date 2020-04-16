Orangeburg County adds 2 virus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive with the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina has 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 3,931. The total number who have died is 109.

The new deaths occurred in elderly individuals with no known underlying health conditions who were from Lee County.

Orangeburg County now has seen 40 residents test positive.

One case has been added to North’s 29112 ZIP code, for a total of 8 cases and 49 estimated cases. The ZIP code is split between Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code also added another case, for a total of two and an estimated 12 cases.

DHEC estimates 246 Orangeburg County residents have the coronavirus based on evidence that for every known case, there could be up to nine people with the virus. Orangeburg County has had no residents die of coronavirus.

No new cases were reported Thursday in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.