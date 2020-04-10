Orangeburg County adds 2 new coronavirus cases; five more people die of virus in S.C.

South Carolina has 274 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including two in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Five additional people have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 72.
The additional deaths occurred in three middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Berkley, Florence and Greenville counties.
There were two deaths that occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville County.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 3,065.
Orangeburg County has a total of 37 positive cases and no deaths. DHEC also estimates it has 270 additional cases.
The county added one case in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, for a total of 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
North (29112) also added a case, for a total of six and 44 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Bamberg County has six confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. No residents have died of the virus.
Calhoun County has six reported cases and 56 estimated cases. One person has died.
As of April 9, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,489 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,125 were positive and 8,364 were negative.
A total of 28,183 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Friday morning, 5,545 hospital beds are available and 6,173 are utilized, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
