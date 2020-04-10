Orangeburg County adds 2 new coronavirus cases; five more people die of virus in S.C.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Carolina has 274 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including two in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Five additional people have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 72.

The additional deaths occurred in three middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Berkley, Florence and Greenville counties.

There were two deaths that occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville County.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 3,065.

Orangeburg County has a total of 37 positive cases and no deaths. DHEC also estimates it has 270 additional cases.

The county added one case in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, for a total of 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

North (29112) also added a case, for a total of six and 44 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.