Orangeburg County: 6 COVID deaths, 2 probable deaths; DHEC reports 250 new cases in T&D Region
breaking

COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

An additional six Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The figures cover a three-day period.

In addition, Orangeburg County had two more deaths that were probably due to the coronavirus.

Over the three day period, 217 more Orangeburg County residents tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 20 Bamberg County residents and 13 Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there were 11,592 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 114 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 647,539 and confirmed deaths is 9,852.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 217 new cases, 11,824 total cases and a total of 275 deaths and 14 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 20 new cases, 1,750 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 13 new cases, 1,472 total cases and a total of 38 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

