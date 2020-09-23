ORANGEBURG COUNTY 50 YEARS AGO/SCHOOL CONSOLIDATION: Roberts High School

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fifty years ago, Orangeburg County embarked upon an educational system that completely changed the direction of the social side of life for the people both Black and white. Since the decision on public education by the United States Supreme Court in 1954, our state and county delayed this opinion until the 1970 school year when the last appeal was denied.

In 1963, the first Blacks enrolled into the all-white schools in Orangeburg. Then in 1964, Orangeburg began operating under a “freedom of choice” plan. The equal but separate facilities for Blacks and for whites gave way, slowly but surely, to an integrated system of consolidating the schools.

As time moved forward, the public school consolidation arrangements became easier to accept by both the Black and white citizens. Thus, the voices of civil rights groups protesting the former education system dropped off to a soft whisper.

From that change of direction, integration stretched way beyond the education system into restaurants, motels and all other public facilities. By and by, the people would see more and more Black clerks, cashiers, policemen and other public servants.