ORANGEBURG COUNTY 50 YEARS AGO/SCHOOL CONSOLIDATION: G.W. Carver High School

Fifty years ago, Orangeburg County initiated an educational system that completely changed the course of the social side of life for the people both Black and white.
While the United States Supreme Court rendered its decision on segregated schools in 1954, South Carolina and Orangeburg County delayed full desegregation until the 1970 school year when the last appeal was denied.
That year was the beginning of school consolidation for Orangeburg County.
In 1963, the first Blacks enrolled into the all-white schools in the City of Orangeburg.
Then in 1964, Orangeburg began operating under a “freedom of choice” plan. The separate but equal facilities for the Blacks and for the whites gave way, slowly but surely, to an integrated system of consolidating the schools.
As time moved forward, the public school consolidation arrangements became easier to accept by both the Black and white citizens. Thus, the voices of civil rights groups protesting the former education system dropped off to a soft whisper.
From that change of direction, integration stretched way beyond the education system into restaurants, motels and all other public facilities. By and by, the people would see more and more Black clerks, cashiers, policemen and other public servants.
The following article will display a list of entries of information, activities and events published in The T&D on the demise of the George Washington Carver High School in 1970. This brief sketch will cover the last five months of its existence as a high school in Orangeburg County.
The history of G.W. Carver High School began in Aug. 1954 when The T&D reported: “42 Negro Schools Are Eliminated in County -- When the county public schools open for the fall term this year, there will be a cut of almost 50 per cent in the number of schools looking to the county for support. Forty-two schools in the county have been closed and will be combined into eight new schools to provide a new look in the county education program.
“The change will be entirely in the Negro schools. Throughout the county there has been no change in the white schools but the Negro students will enjoy modern facilities in new school buildings in six of the seven county school districts.
“G.W. Carver Elementary and High School in Edisto District will replace nine colored schools. Schools closed by the opening of the new school year will include: Great Branch Elementary and High School; Old Field Elementary; Cedar Grove Elementary; Canaan Elementary; Edisto Elementary; Snake Swamp Elementary; Prince Elementary; Wright Elementary and Cope Elementary. There will be no change in the white schools with Edisto High and Elementary opening as usual.”
“Dedication services for G.W. Carver School, located one mile east of Highway 301 at Simons Siding, will be held this morning, the program beginning with a tour of the building from 8 to 9 a.m. Dr. E.R. Crow of the State Education Finance Commission will be present along with a representative from the State Department of Education.
“W.H. Hoole, superintendent of Edisto District Schools, announces that the principal of the new High School will be Francis Frederick, former principal of Great Branch High School, and William Wade, former principal of the Edisto District Colored Schools, will be the principal of the elementary section of the school.
“The dedication services for the beautiful new plant will be held in the large gymnasium which will accommodate at least 1,000.”
Note: On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court presented its decision on the case, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka. The court ruled that U. S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional, even if the segregated schools are otherwise equal in quality.
Not willing to give in immediately to that ruling, South Carolina pumped millions of dollars into the construction of new Black schools all across the state to appease the Black citizens. With that plan, the state was able to slow down and delay the ruling from 1954 until 1970 when the federal government forced the state to comply.
Throughout those 16 years, the Black community as a whole made very little effort to push the state into complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling. Although the civil rights organizations in the state continued their movement, it was not enough to get the state to do the right thing.
Fast forward to the last year of G.W Carver High in 1970. On Jan. 14, The T&D reported: “G.W. Carver Teams Remain Unbeaten -- G.W. Carver’s girls and boys downed Kelly-Edwards High of Williston in a basketball doubleheader here Tuesday to remain unbeaten on the season.
“The GWC girls thumped K-E 49-20 in the opener behind the sharp shooting of Jacqueline Walker (17) and Shirley Frazier (12).
The Carver boys had it rough all the way but pulled out a close one, 65-64, as David Prince singed the cords for 32 points and game scoring honors. Walter Curry and Morris Green contributed 10 each to the offensive show.”
At this point during the basketball season, the girls picked up their seventh victory when they defeated Norfield High 30-22. Thomasine Pough pumped in 14 points.
In the nightcap, Walter Curry scored 23 to lead the GWC boys.
On Feb. 9: “GWC Girls Declared 8A Champs -- Coach Clyde Hill announced Sunday night that the G.W. Carver High girls were declared basketball champions of the District 8A Conference in the meeting of coaches and principals at Blackville Saturday.”
They ended up with a season record of 10-2.
The girls defeated Matthew West 40-28 and won the regional Class A championship. Sadly, to report, the GWC girls fought an intense battle with the Columbus High girls on Feb. 17, and came up short in the 38-37 battle for the Class A finals.
In late February G.W. Carver standout football players Jackie Ryant and Morris Greene signed a football grant- in-aid with the Livingstone College Blue Bears.
A highlight for GWC during the last year took place when the baseball team defeated the Wilkinson High School Wolverines with nine-hits in a 7-3 victory. Eddie Nelson, Morris Green and Jerry Pough each got two hits in four trips to the plate. Jerry Pough hurled for the win.
Carver’s Jerry Pough was selected to the second team All-Area Baseball Team.
On May 9, The T&D reported: “North Carolina A&T Inks Walter Curry -- Walter Curry, George Washington Carver’s high-scoring quarterback, has signed a football grant-in-aid to attend North Carolina A&T College in Greensboro.
“The rugged 185-pounder signed with A&T recently after being contacted by several colleges. During his four years at the Cope school, Curry led Carver to a 29-8 record.”
In May, all of the faculty, staff and in particular, the students began to express their feelings on the upcoming of the last days of existence of G.W. Carver High School.
Simply put, there would be no more football, no more basketball, no more homecomings, no more band, no more choir and all of the other elements that made GWC an educational haven in that small rural community.
The final act in the history of the school came on May 24 when, G.W. Carver High School graduated 32 seniors and two adults, which totaled 34 in all.
The theme for the commencement activities was, “Where Do We Go From Here?” The speakers were Vernether McClellan, valedictorian; Peggy Stevenson, salutatorian; and Willie Jennings Jr., third honor student.
Other participants on the program were Jackie Ryant and Ollie Mae Rivers.
At the end of the commencement, they departed G.W. Carver High School to join hands with Edisto High School in the 1970-1971 school session.
On May 30, The T&D reported: “Edisto Staffs Announced -- Assignments of administrative staffs of the Edisto District Schools have been announced by the board of trustees, according to W.H. Hoole, superintendent.
“The Middle School, with grades 4 through 8, will be at present G.W. Carver School in Cope. Co-principals will be Francis Frederick and Larry Joe VanFaussien.”
With this plan by the board, the curtains at G.W. Carver High School were lowered and marked as the last act for this school for Blacks in that community.
When the consolidation of Edisto and G.W. Carver took place, the football coaching staff included Joe Van Faussien as the head coach, athletic director Claude Myers, Clyde Hill, Hurley Johnson of Carver, and Edisto holdover George Stoltz.
With the schools consolidated, the new football team was comprised of mostly players from Edisto High.
The members of the last graduating class that marked the end of G.W. Carver High School included the following students: James Benjamin, Frances A. Briggman, Viola C. Caine (adult), Walter Braxton Curry, Booker T. Davis, Ramona Sherrod Evans, Vivian Evans, Jeanette Funchess, Morris Edward Green, William Edward Green, William Edward Hickson, Horace Edward Huggins, Louellen Jennings, Wilbert Jennings, Willie M. Jennings Jr., Sandra Louise Johnson, Peggy Melissa Kennerly, Thomas Wilmon McCleallan, Vernether V. McClellan, Eartha Mae Moorer, Lena Mae Moultrie, Eddie Nelson, Samuel Patterson, Jr., John Albert Polite, Thomacina Pough, Mary E. Reed, Margaret Rivers, Ollie Mae Rivers, Jackie Ryant, Martha Sistrunk (adult), Linda L. Stevenson, Jackuelyn Delois Walker and Donald Williams.
The rich history of G.W. Carver High School began in 1954 and closed its doors in 1970 when the school graduated its last class of Black students. Throughout those years, the all-Black school was able to provide the Black children in the communities of Cope and Cordova with an education for their future.
It must be noted that; G. W. Carver High School was located in the middle of a rural and farm land area. Most of the students had to be transported by bus to attend the school. Even with all of the short falls of such an environment, G. W. Carver was able to produce sports team’s championships, educators, business people, ministers, doctors, lawyers and many other professional people.
As time moves forward, in the future, there will be no one living who could say; they were educated and attended the G. W. Carver High School in Orangeburg County.
