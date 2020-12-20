ORANGEBURG COUNTY 50 YEARS AGO/SCHOOL CONSOLIDATION: G.W. Carver High School

The following article will display a list of entries of information, activities and events published in The T&D on the demise of the George Washington Carver High School in 1970. This brief sketch will cover the last five months of its existence as a high school in Orangeburg County.

The history of G.W. Carver High School began in Aug. 1954 when The T&D reported: “42 Negro Schools Are Eliminated in County -- When the county public schools open for the fall term this year, there will be a cut of almost 50 per cent in the number of schools looking to the county for support. Forty-two schools in the county have been closed and will be combined into eight new schools to provide a new look in the county education program.

“The change will be entirely in the Negro schools. Throughout the county there has been no change in the white schools but the Negro students will enjoy modern facilities in new school buildings in six of the seven county school districts.