Orangeburg County : 2 seek county council seat

An Orangeburg County Council member is facing a political newcomer in the June 14 Democratic primary.

Incumbent Deloris Frazier is facing challenger Aisha Gardner Graham for the District 6 seat which covers the western and southwestern suburbs of the City of Orangeburg.

No Republican has filed for the seat.

Frazier

A native of Orangeburg and the Edisto Drive area, Frazier said her accomplishments of the last four years speak for her.

“I have a vested interest in wanting to continue to represent and serve the people of my county,” Frazier said. “I want to ensure that, collectively, we can set the vision and continue to make our voices heard.”

Frazier cites a number of accomplishments.

“I am most proud of the Edisto Drive’s $5 million sewer project which came about because of the outdoor toilets still being used,” Frazier said. “At present, it is going to be expanded to the Edisto High School.”

Another success she cites is “adding streetlights on Edisto Drive.”

“Many people were being killed because of the lack of lighting in this area," Frazier said. “It was necessary to protect our community members of all ages.”

Frazier says her service has extended beyond Edisto Drive.

She notes she has been a frequent voice for the need to place cameras in various areas throughout the district to help reduce crime.

She also noted she has served on council when several economic development announcements were made, promising millions in investment and hundreds of jobs.

She was also a member of council during the construction of the Orangeburg County Library and the construction of the Lake Edisto Park. She also noted Chestnut Street improvements with the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Frazier also noted her involvement with the community.

She said she has helped spearhead mask and food giveaways at Rivelon Elementary and also has helped with drive-up clinics for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Frazier has also served in a group of community helpers that provide entertainment to nursing facilities and noted her involvement with the Edisto Drive Senior Center.

Frazier says she loves her alma mater and still helps support not only South Carolina State University but also Claflin University and Denmark Technical College.

Frazier is no stranger to politics, working with several campaigns.

She has volunteered with a number of groups and efforts, including the Boys and Girls Club, Just-Say-No-To Drugs campaign, litter pickups, sponsorship of SC Youth Day, chaperoning students to football games with Donnie Abraham (of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and the 4-H Club’s summer program. She also sat on the volunteer fireman committee for Orangeburg County.

A 1965 graduate of Wilkinson High School, Frazier graduated from the South Carolina Area Trade School in commercial sewing in 1968 and then went on to graduate from South Carolina State College in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and elementary education. She also earned a master’s degree in early childhood development from S.C. State in 1980.

Frazier worked at Ambler Industries as a sewing machine operator and has 33 years of teaching experience in Orangeburg County School District 5. She retired in 2011.

Frazier enjoys traveling.

“I am on my sixth passport,” she said. “I am a missionary who brings money, school supplies, clothing and food to places I traveled in the world, with the help of many different churches and donors in the Orangeburg area.”

“Except during the pandemic, I spent the last 19 years living with the locals in Nigeria for the Christmas season,” she said.

Frazier is one of seven children of Mayfield and Annie Bell Sharperson Frazier.

“I am a divorcee who has helped raise other people’s children, including my students. I have plenty of grandchildren!” Frazier said.

Graham

Graham, a licensed master social worker, says she has a passion for people and, if elected, will place people at the forefront of her service.

“I will focus on community revitalization and reengagement, quality jobs, and safe and affordable housing,” Graham said. “When elected, I will have an open-door policy that is accessible for all.”

“I will host regular meetings at various locations throughout District 6 and Orangeburg County,” Graham continued. “Some of the locations will be local businesses, which would allow a chance to spotlight local businesses.”

Graham says she is running, “because it's time for a change.”

“Orangeburg is a great location for economic development and growth,” Graham said. “I want to collaborate with community members, local and state officials, and businesses.”

A native of Rochester, New York, Graham is a graduate of Aquinas Institute, a Catholic high school.

She received her bachelor’s degree in social work from South Carolina State University in 1999 and received her master’s in social work from the Greater Rochester Collaborative MSW Program.

As a licensed master social worker, Graham has worked at a number of human service agencies and school districts, including: Orangeburg County Department of Social Services, Family Health Centers, William J. McCord Adolescent Center, Department of Health and Environmental Control, Bamberg School District One and Orangeburg County School District.

She is also a member of several community service organizations, and served as president of the Orangeburg Chapter of The Links, Inc. and two terms as president of the Orangeburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

She has also served as the Orangeburg County Democratic Party secretary.

Graham worked as an advocate for individuals with HIV and AIDS when she worked at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Graham said when the pandemic hit and she found out children would not be going to in-person school, she and her husband provided lunches for children for a week. The couple own The Keg on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Graham says she enjoys food and travel.

“I love to eat and try different restaurants,” she said. “I enjoy traveling to new places, and surfing Facebook to get my daily dose of laughter through memes and funny videos.”

Graham is married to Henry and they have three children: Sarai, Kennedi and Kendell.

Kennedi was recently named the valedictorian of the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions graduating class of 2022 with a grade point average of 5.009.

She plans to pursue a degree in biology in pre-med at Xavier University in Louisiana with the goal of becoming a plastic surgeon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.